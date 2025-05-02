Patina Osaka brings transformative luxury to Japan

Patina Osaka sets a new benchmark for hospitality in Japan, combining transformative luxury with comprehensive wellness and health technology offerings, marking a first in the country's hospitality scene.

Patina Osaka sets a new benchmark for hospitality in Japan, combining transformative luxury with comprehensive wellness and health technology offerings, marking a first in the country’s hospitality scene. Rising 20 storeys with unobstructed views of the majestic Osaka Castle, this 221-room urban sanctuary houses five distinctive dining venues including signature restaurant P72, as well as The Listening Room by OJAS. Patina Osaka seamlessly weaves together the worlds of art, design and music, creating a harmonious sanctuary where creative expression meets holistic wellbeing. This integration reflects Patina Hotels & Resorts’ philosophy on the thoughtful application of wellness innovations supporting guests’ overall wellbeing as they immerse themselves in the range of experiences the hotel has to offer. According to Capella Hotel Group president Cristiano Rinaldi: “The opening of Patina Osaka marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform luxury hospitality through mindful experiences and creative innovation. As our first urban Patina and second destination following the success of Patina Maldives, we are bringing a fresh perspective to Japan’s hospitality landscape while honouring the rich cultural narrative of Osaka. Now is an exciting season of growth for Japan, with its vision to increase tourism to over 60 million international visitors by 2030 and Osaka hosting the Kansai World Expo 2025. We are proud to create a space where curious travellers and global explorers can connect with like-minded individuals through meaningful experiences.”

A historically relevant location Standing between two historic treasures, namely Osaka Castle and Naniwa No Miya Park, the 20-storey property was designed to be in harmony with its surroundings through the visionary collaboration of Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects and the masterful interior designers at Strickland. The design celebrates the Japanese concept of kisetsukan (seasonal awareness) while integrating elements from Osaka Castle’s architecture from the water flowing through its moat to the copper adorning its roof, thus creating a seamless blend of heritage and modernity. Within this thoughtfully-designed property are 221 rooms and suites continuing the kisetsukan theme with natural wood elements and expansive windows that frame mesmerising views of either Osaka Castle Park or Naniwa No Miya Park. Each space allows guests to witness Japan’s changing seasons from their private sanctuary while honouring both traditional Japanese aesthetics and contemporary comfort.

Rethinking comfort in elevated spaces Patina Osaka sets itself apart through its comprehensive wellness and health technology offerings in Japan, integrating advanced innovations within its serene sanctuary. The Patina Spa features hyperbaric oxygen and hydrogen therapy, cryotherapy, far infrared sauna heat therapy, LED full body treatment, and wellness technologies that complement traditional treatments, all within a 1,400-square-metre space that provides a holistic wellness experience. Meanwhile, Patina Osaka’s signature restaurant P72 takes diners on a tour through Japan’s 72 micro-seasons with conscious cuisine that celebrates local purveyors and seasonal bounty. The space features a dramatic 52-metre organic installation of ‘roots’ constructed from reclaimed Osaka wood factory scraps, while an edible botanical garden engages all senses. The restaurant embodies Patina’s approach to dining, which emphasises locally-sourced ingredients, sustainable practices, and culinary experiences that highlight the connection between food, people and place.

Creative collaborations with global visionaries The property showcases collaborations with world-renowned talents, including famed Japanese artist Verdy, who serves as Creative Partner and contributes to an exclusive merchandise collection that celebrates Osaka’s vibrant culture. Sound pioneer Devon Turnbull (OJAS) has created The Listening Room by OJAS, an audiophile haven that elevates hi-fidelity sound to high art through custom-built speakers and a curated vinyl collection. Patina Osaka general manager Ellen Franke said: “At Patina Osaka, we’ve brought together passionate talents from across Japan to create experiences for our guests. Our team of dedicated Patina Essentialists embody our Patina spirit and the authentic hospitality traditions that Japan is known for, uniquely introducing fresh perspectives that define the Patina experience.”