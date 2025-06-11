 Philippine Airlines honours cabin crews on International Flight Attendant Day

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Philippine Airlines honours cabin crews on International Flight Attendant Day

The two-day celebration was marked by music, festivities, and meaningful tributes

Human Resources
Philippines

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) Group recently marked International Flight Attendant Day with vibrant celebrations honouring the dedication and service of its cabin crew through music, festivities, and meaningful tributes.

Cheekily titled Crewchella, the celebration kicked off with a bazaar organised by PAL Cabin Services on 29th May at the PAL Inflight Centre which offered crew members a variety of interactive experiences.

On 30th May, more than 100 crew members took part in the Crewchella Music Festival which served as both a tribute and a platform to showcase the talents of PAL's cabin crew.

PAL’s acting assistant vice-president for cabin services Rowena Clemente said of the event: "This special musical celebration paid tribute to the dedicated service of our cabin crew and served as an avenue to showcase their musical talent.”

Honouring unsung heroes

For her part, PAL Express assistant vice-president for cabin crew operations Michelle Mariano lauded flight staff whom she referred to as the unsung heroes of the aviation sector.

She said: "They are the unsung heroes of the skies who are capable of responding to extraordinary situations in flight and who ensure that passengers receive care and comfort marked by our trademark brand of heartfelt service.”

As part of the celebration, the PAL Group also presented service awards to long-serving cabin crew members, recognizing those who have completed 20 to 35 years of exemplary service and committed to safety and heartfelt service.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Philippine Airlines honours cabin crews on International Flight Attendant Day

The two-day celebration was marked by music, festivities, and meaningful tributes

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) Group recently marked International Flight Attendant Day with vibrant celebrations honouring the dedication and service of its cabin crew through music, festivities, and meaningful tributes.

Cheekily titled Crewchella, the celebration kicked off with a bazaar organised by PAL Cabin Services on 29th May at the PAL Inflight Centre which offered crew members a variety of interactive experiences.

On 30th May, more than 100 crew members took part in the Crewchella Music Festival which served as both a tribute and a platform to showcase the talents of PAL's cabin crew.

PAL’s acting assistant vice-president for cabin services Rowena Clemente said of the event: "This special musical celebration paid tribute to the dedicated service of our cabin crew and served as an avenue to showcase their musical talent.”

Honouring unsung heroes

For her part, PAL Express assistant vice-president for cabin crew operations Michelle Mariano lauded flight staff whom she referred to as the unsung heroes of the aviation sector.

She said: "They are the unsung heroes of the skies who are capable of responding to extraordinary situations in flight and who ensure that passengers receive care and comfort marked by our trademark brand of heartfelt service.”

As part of the celebration, the PAL Group also presented service awards to long-serving cabin crew members, recognizing those who have completed 20 to 35 years of exemplary service and committed to safety and heartfelt service.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/