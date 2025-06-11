Philippine Airlines honours cabin crews on International Flight Attendant Day

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) Group recently marked International Flight Attendant Day with vibrant celebrations honouring the dedication and service of its cabin crew through music, festivities, and meaningful tributes.

Cheekily titled Crewchella, the celebration kicked off with a bazaar organised by PAL Cabin Services on 29th May at the PAL Inflight Centre which offered crew members a variety of interactive experiences.

On 30th May, more than 100 crew members took part in the Crewchella Music Festival which served as both a tribute and a platform to showcase the talents of PAL's cabin crew.

PAL’s acting assistant vice-president for cabin services Rowena Clemente said of the event: "This special musical celebration paid tribute to the dedicated service of our cabin crew and served as an avenue to showcase their musical talent.”

Honouring unsung heroes

For her part, PAL Express assistant vice-president for cabin crew operations Michelle Mariano lauded flight staff whom she referred to as the unsung heroes of the aviation sector.

She said: "They are the unsung heroes of the skies who are capable of responding to extraordinary situations in flight and who ensure that passengers receive care and comfort marked by our trademark brand of heartfelt service.”

As part of the celebration, the PAL Group also presented service awards to long-serving cabin crew members, recognizing those who have completed 20 to 35 years of exemplary service and committed to safety and heartfelt service.