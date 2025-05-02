Philippine Airlines to explore codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines

Philippine flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced it will be exploring a codeshare agreement with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines as of Friday, 2nd May.

The potential codeshare arrangements are expected to cover key cities in both airlines’ networks, further enhancing connectivity and offering travelers more convenient options in flying between the Philippines and the United States.

Per an official statement: “Philippine Airlines and Alaska Airlines offer easy connections through PAL’s US West Coast gateways, namely Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as via Honolulu. PAL passengers will gain greater access to a wide range of US destinations that are part of Alaska Airlines’ extensive domestic network.”

Redeeming miles on two networks

Exploring the codeshare deal comes as both carriers inked a partnership that will soon allow their passengers to fully avail of their respective loyalty programmes

The PAL-Alaska Airlines collaboration will soon allow members of both airlines’ loyalty programmes to earn and redeem miles across each other’s networks, providing greater flexibility and rewards for travelers when the tie-up takes effect in the coming months.

PAL vice-president for marketing Alvin Miranda said of this: “We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to deliver even greater value to our Mabuhay Miles members. This strategic collaboration significantly expands our network and flight options, enabling our Mabuhay Miles members to enjoy enhanced connectivity and flexibility in how and where they use their miles.”

For his part, Alaska Airlines’ chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison remarked that PAL is a terrific addition to its roster of global airlines offering world-class service and amenities.

Harrison said: “The large Filipino communities living in Hawaii, California and Washington state can travel on Philippine Airlines’ long-haul, widebody aircraft and soon earn valuable Mileage Plan miles on their transpacific journeys.”

The frequent flyer collaboration will also enhance the existing partnership between PAL and Hawaiian Airlines, another member of the Alaska Airlines Group.

In addition to PAL continuing to offer Hawaiian codeshare flights to Maui, Hilo, Kona, and Lihue via Honolulu, Hawaiian Airlines flyers will soon be able to earn and redeem miles on Philippine Airlines when they use their Mileage Plan number.