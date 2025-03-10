The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) extended an invitation to Hollywood executives to film in the country.

Currently in the United States, tourism secretary Christina Frasco highlighted the country’s diverse landscapes and vibrant local talent as major incentives for filmmakers.

According to an official communique released by the DOT on Sunday, 9th March, Frasco made the pitch during a press conference held at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles, CA for the upcoming Manila International Film Festival.

Frasco emphasised the Philippines’ natural beauty and other benefits of choosing the country as a filming location.

The secretary cited the country’s 7,600 islands, pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and urban cityscapes among the reasons why the Philippines is an ideal filming destination.

Likewise, Filipinos’ strong English proficiency and skilled workforce also score points with foreign filmmakers.

Frasco said: “The Philippines is an English proficient country with a wealth of creative talent that can be hired for a local production film crew, as well as a robust ecosystem of filmmakers that are now invigorated because of the efforts of the government to bring everyone together to rally for filming in the Philippines.”

What’s in it for cineastes?

Among the incentives Frasco listed were the most recent legislation signed by the current administration which includes the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises – Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act for those in the creative sectors.

She also emphasised the competitive advantage the Philippines offers in terms of cost-effectiveness, citing the relatively lower cost of goods and labor, as well as the country’s rich cultural offerings.

Frasco said: “We also have the competitive advantage of a relatively lower cost of filming, from the cost of goods, cost of labor, and the like. And all of this is wrapped and enjoyed because of the diversity of offerings that the country has in terms of its culture, its heritage, its history, even its gastronomy.”