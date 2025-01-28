Philippines generates close to US$7.5 million in sales leads at ASEAN Tourism Forum

More foreign tourists are expected to visit the Philippines after the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) generated close to a record US$ 7.5 million in sales leads at the recently concluded ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025 in Malaysia.

In a statement released on Monday, 27th January, TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Nograles said the figure represents an 8.38 percent increase from last year’s participation.

She said: “The record-breaking sales leads reflect not just the interest in our destinations but also the trust international buyers have in the Philippines as a tourism hub, which represents a strong foundation for sustained collaboration and growth in the years to come.”

An enchanting showcase

At the ATF Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) 2025, the Philippines showcased its pristine beaches and vibrant cultural heritage.

The country also underscored its commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

The Philippine delegation included 17 local exhibitors representing travel agencies, hotels, resorts, MICE venues, and an airline engaged with 355 international buyers.

Cultural performances and a musical medley by homegrown Filipino talents Acapellago, Sindaw Performing Arts Group, and violinist Juleous Gacang were featured.

Guests were also treated to a four-course Filipino menu by chef Don Baldosano, as well as a diverse selection of Asian-inspired international dishes prepared by the Renaissance Hotel.

Nograles said: “This commitment to creating experiences that connect people across borders is something we all share, and tonight’s dinner is our way of saying salamat (thank you) for your partnership, friendship, and support in championing Southeast Asia as a world-class tourist destination.”