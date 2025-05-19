Philippines open to possibility of One ASEAN Visa

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) strongly supports the proposed unified ASEAN visa.

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco pointed out that a single regional visa would help position ASEAN as a key global tourism destination.

This proposed visa will be modelled after the current Schengen Visa of the European Union and the joint visa of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Middle East.

In recent months, the proposal has gained support from ASEAN member-states.

“A destination for every dream”

Frasco remarked in a statement released yesterday, 18th May, that ASEAN tourism’s overarching tagline is “a destination for every dream,’ and that a unified visa would help make the dream come true for many global travellers.

Frasco said: “To be able to unify the ASEAN as a destination is an aspiration for us in the Philippines.”

The tourism secretary added that neighbouring countries have likewise expressed strong interest in carrying the proposal.

She said: “We are very hopeful that the subject matter will again come up as the Philippines hosts the ASEAN next year.”

Frasco also pointed out the potential of enhanced regional cooperation despite existing competition among ASEAN countries.

As she puts it: “Competition is always very healthy, but collaboration is healthier in a sense that ASEAN coming together to work as a force for good for the world would really benefit all of our countries.”