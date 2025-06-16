 Plans announced for Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025

Plans announced for Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025

The year-long event seeks to boost cultural and tourism ties between the two nations

Cultural Tourism
Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism has rolled out its plans for the much-anticipated Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025.

Chuk Chumno, director-general of the ministry’s Tourism Development and International Cooperation, confirmed the launch of this significant campaign.

Developed following Chinese President Xi Jin Ping’s state visit to Cambodia earlier this year, this initiative seeks to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Cambodia and China.

As such, activities held throughout the year aim to attract a larger number of Chinese tourists as a way of deepening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The shared richness of nations

According to Chumno, the planned events are set to show off the rich cultural heritage and tourism potential of both countries.

He said: “These include an international music festival, an international street art festival, a mixed martial arts festival, food diplomacy promotion, and the Cambodia-China International Tourism Conference, among others.”

The slate of events also includes a tourism business matching forum, which aims to facilitate deeper collaboration in the tourism sector.

This year will also see the exchange of tourism goodwill ambassadors and promote Cambodia-China film tourism through targeted activities, including a planned visit by a Chinese media delegation.

An overland expedition from China which will culminate with a tour of the Kingdom was also in the cards; however, relevant details have not been released as of press time. 

Chumno added that an international music festival, which will be held either in Siem Reap province or Phnom Penh, was also on the slate.

As he put it: “It will serve as a cultural exchange between the two countries, showcasing the diversity of our artistic traditions.”

In addition, a street art festival will feature a variety of performances, including traditional Cambodian Bassac theatre and Chinese opera, to engage audiences with both cultures.

