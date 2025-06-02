Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Ponant Explorations introduces Fly, Stay, and Cruise package for the 2026 Kimberley season

These new offerings bring travellers to one of Australia’s most beautiful destinations

Expedition Cruising
Oceania

For the 2026 Kimberley season, Ponant Explorations introduces its new Fly, Stay & Cruise package, an all-inclusive journey that takes travellers to one of Australia’s most awe-inspiring destinations. 

Packaged with return economy flights from Australia and New Zealand’s major cities, premium accommodation with transfer until 30th September of this year, the world-class Australia’s Iconic Kimberley small ship expedition included is the most seamless way to discover the wild beauty of the Kimberley.

Ponant Explorations’ chief executive in the Asia Pacific Deb Corbett said of this new offering: “The Kimberley region is unlike anywhere else on Earth. Given its remote location, we understand that arranging travel can feel complex – which is why we’re thrilled to offer a seamless, all-inclusive package that removes the hassle and lets guests focus on the experience. From flights and hotel stays to an extraordinary small-ship expedition, every element is effortlessly connected. We want our guests to arrive relaxed, and ready to be immersed in the rich culture and history this remarkable region has to offer. It’s luxury without complication.”

Into Kimberley in high style

The Kimberley 2026 season features 16 departures between May and September aboard Ponant Explorer Le Jacques-Cartier and its sister-ship Le Soléal. 

Sailing between Broome and Darwin, guests are invited to indulge in PONANT’s signature style, where the onboard atmosphere evokes the feeling of a private yacht. 

Guests can expect intuitive service, world-class dining and bar experiences, and a range of ways to unwind or connect from the outdoor infinity pool and Clarins or SOTHY’s spa to live music and entertainment. 

Ashore, guests will be immersed daily in the region’s extraordinary landscapes and cultural heritage through expert-led Zodiac landings and guided excursions.

An adventure in the Australian West Coast

In addition to their extensive Kimberley program, two exclusive departures in July and August 2026 called the West Coast Odyssey will offer guests the opportunity to experience Australia’s west coast.

This remarkable ten-night expedition voyage between Broome and Fremantle enables guests to explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Shark Bay, celebrated for its rare marine species and ecological significance, and venture into a string of extraordinary parks including Jurien Bay Marine Park, Abrolhos Marine Park, Montebello Islands Marine Park, and Murujuga National Park on the Burrup Peninsula.  

This is a rare chance to uncover Western Australia’s most remote and pristine landscapes aboard a luxury small ship, with every detail curated for comfort, exploration, and discovery.

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Ponant Explorations introduces Fly, Stay, and Cruise package for the 2026 Kimberley season

These new offerings bring travellers to one of Australia’s most beautiful destinations

For the 2026 Kimberley season, Ponant Explorations introduces its new Fly, Stay & Cruise package, an all-inclusive journey that takes travellers to one of Australia’s most awe-inspiring destinations. 

Packaged with return economy flights from Australia and New Zealand’s major cities, premium accommodation with transfer until 30th September of this year, the world-class Australia’s Iconic Kimberley small ship expedition included is the most seamless way to discover the wild beauty of the Kimberley.

Ponant Explorations’ chief executive in the Asia Pacific Deb Corbett said of this new offering: “The Kimberley region is unlike anywhere else on Earth. Given its remote location, we understand that arranging travel can feel complex – which is why we’re thrilled to offer a seamless, all-inclusive package that removes the hassle and lets guests focus on the experience. From flights and hotel stays to an extraordinary small-ship expedition, every element is effortlessly connected. We want our guests to arrive relaxed, and ready to be immersed in the rich culture and history this remarkable region has to offer. It’s luxury without complication.”

Into Kimberley in high style

The Kimberley 2026 season features 16 departures between May and September aboard Ponant Explorer Le Jacques-Cartier and its sister-ship Le Soléal. 

Sailing between Broome and Darwin, guests are invited to indulge in PONANT’s signature style, where the onboard atmosphere evokes the feeling of a private yacht. 

Guests can expect intuitive service, world-class dining and bar experiences, and a range of ways to unwind or connect from the outdoor infinity pool and Clarins or SOTHY’s spa to live music and entertainment. 

Ashore, guests will be immersed daily in the region’s extraordinary landscapes and cultural heritage through expert-led Zodiac landings and guided excursions.

An adventure in the Australian West Coast

In addition to their extensive Kimberley program, two exclusive departures in July and August 2026 called the West Coast Odyssey will offer guests the opportunity to experience Australia’s west coast.

This remarkable ten-night expedition voyage between Broome and Fremantle enables guests to explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Shark Bay, celebrated for its rare marine species and ecological significance, and venture into a string of extraordinary parks including Jurien Bay Marine Park, Abrolhos Marine Park, Montebello Islands Marine Park, and Murujuga National Park on the Burrup Peninsula.  

This is a rare chance to uncover Western Australia’s most remote and pristine landscapes aboard a luxury small ship, with every detail curated for comfort, exploration, and discovery.

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand