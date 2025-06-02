Ponant Explorations introduces Fly, Stay, and Cruise package for the 2026 Kimberley season

For the 2026 Kimberley season, Ponant Explorations introduces its new Fly, Stay & Cruise package, an all-inclusive journey that takes travellers to one of Australia’s most awe-inspiring destinations.

Packaged with return economy flights from Australia and New Zealand’s major cities, premium accommodation with transfer until 30th September of this year, the world-class Australia’s Iconic Kimberley small ship expedition included is the most seamless way to discover the wild beauty of the Kimberley.

Ponant Explorations’ chief executive in the Asia Pacific Deb Corbett said of this new offering: “The Kimberley region is unlike anywhere else on Earth. Given its remote location, we understand that arranging travel can feel complex – which is why we’re thrilled to offer a seamless, all-inclusive package that removes the hassle and lets guests focus on the experience. From flights and hotel stays to an extraordinary small-ship expedition, every element is effortlessly connected. We want our guests to arrive relaxed, and ready to be immersed in the rich culture and history this remarkable region has to offer. It’s luxury without complication.”

Into Kimberley in high style

The Kimberley 2026 season features 16 departures between May and September aboard Ponant Explorer Le Jacques-Cartier and its sister-ship Le Soléal.

Sailing between Broome and Darwin, guests are invited to indulge in PONANT’s signature style, where the onboard atmosphere evokes the feeling of a private yacht.

Guests can expect intuitive service, world-class dining and bar experiences, and a range of ways to unwind or connect from the outdoor infinity pool and Clarins or SOTHY’s spa to live music and entertainment.

Ashore, guests will be immersed daily in the region’s extraordinary landscapes and cultural heritage through expert-led Zodiac landings and guided excursions.

An adventure in the Australian West Coast

In addition to their extensive Kimberley program, two exclusive departures in July and August 2026 called the West Coast Odyssey will offer guests the opportunity to experience Australia’s west coast.

This remarkable ten-night expedition voyage between Broome and Fremantle enables guests to explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Shark Bay, celebrated for its rare marine species and ecological significance, and venture into a string of extraordinary parks including Jurien Bay Marine Park, Abrolhos Marine Park, Montebello Islands Marine Park, and Murujuga National Park on the Burrup Peninsula.

This is a rare chance to uncover Western Australia’s most remote and pristine landscapes aboard a luxury small ship, with every detail curated for comfort, exploration, and discovery.