PPHG signs MoU to manage PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay

Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), the hospitality arm of Singapore-based UOL Group Limited, has signed a management agreement to manage PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay, advancing the Group’s expansion in Southeast Asia’s fast growing long-stay segment.

Situated within Metro Manila, the country’s financial and commercial heart, the property will sit inside a two-tower mixed-use development comprising offices, retail space, and serviced suites. The project will have 169 suites, across studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options for guests. It is targeted to open in 1H 2027.

“Across Southeast Asia, we’re seeing a clear shift towards longer stays driven by traditional corporate travel, relocations, multi-generational trips, extended assignments, and project-based group stays that blur the lines between work and leisure. The Philippines sits at the heart of that trend, with Metro Manila emerging as a hub for enterprise, innovation and conventions. PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay is a strategic step in our long-stay roadmap, building on our recent launch in Hanoi. It reflects our vision for thoughtfully designed, community-oriented residences that give guests the space and flexibility they need, delivered with the warmth and consistency of our brands,” said Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Building on Philippines’ Growth Momentum

Metro Manila is home to government, finance, education, culture and embassies of various countries. It is the Philippines’ premier hub for commerce and investment and is poised for sustained growth driven by a robust economic landscape.

The country is one of the fastest growing economies in the region. According to the Asian Development Bank1, the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to expand by 6.0% in 2025 and 6.1% in 2026, up from 5.6% growth last year.

The country is also seeing a sustained recovery in international arrivals post the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Immigration2, the Philippines recorded 14,7 million international arrivals in 2024 with South Korea, US, China, Japan, Australia, and Singapore among the top countries where people arrived from. According to data from the Department of Tourism3, tourist arrivals have grown more than 60% between 2022 and 2024.

In addition, tourists are staying for longer durations. According to the Department of Tourism4, tourists are now staying an average of more than 11 nights, up from around 9 nights pre-pandemic. This is fuelling the demand for premium long-stay accommodation in Metro Manila.

The environment for long stay market remains healthy as overall hotel occupancy rates remain high. According to JLL5, Metro Manila’s overall hotel occupancy rose to 83.2% in Q4 2024 from 78.4% in Q3 2024, driven by strong demand from leisure and corporate guests.

Shaping the long-stay future in Southeast Asia

The signing of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay marks another step forward in PPHG’s Version 2.0 growth roadmap. The strategy is centred around an ambition to strengthen and sharpen the Group’s portfolio in line with how guests are travelling today. At the heart of this strategy is the long-stay segment, which continues to expand as business travellers, relocating executives and extended-leisure guests look for flexible living with hotel-level assurance.

Across Asia Pacific, industry forecasts point to a strong multi-year trajectory for serviced apartments, underscoring demand for high-quality, professionally managed residences in gateway cities. Building on its proven track record, PPHG has refreshed its PARKROYAL Serviced Suites brand with future-ready concepts that blend residential comfort, thoughtfully curated services and contact-light convenience.

“Our focus is to stay ahead of evolving lifestyles and the choices guests make because of them. We are shaping the long-stayconcept around flexible spaces, intuitive technology and a sense of community, delivering the comforts of home with our signature hospitality and a clear commitment to sustainability, so that longer stays feel seamless,” said Choe.

With Manila joining the Group’s growing long-stay portfolio alongside recent openings in the region, PPHG is setting new benchmarks for extended-stay hospitality, where convenience, lifestyle and sustainability come together in spaces designed for the way people live, work and connect today.