Prix Versailles names Namia River Retreat among the world’s most beautiful hotels

The prestigious Prix Versailles has named Namia River Retreat among its World’s Most Beautiful Hotels for 2025.

This global citation celebrates outstanding design, heritage, and sustainability across the hospitality, commercial, and cultural sectors.

This esteemed recognition places Namia River Retreat among an exceptional collection of just 16 hotels worldwide this year.

The 2025 Honour Roll also includes Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (Dubai), Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (Beijing), Rosewood Munich (Germany), Al Moudira (Egypt), Hôtel Hana (Paris), Palazzo Talìa (Rome), and The Manner (New York).

Prix Versailles secretary-general Jérôme Gouadain said of this year’s roster: “The common thread between these sixteen extraordinary hotels is the fact that they all elevate expertise and local heritage. But more than that, they are all the fruit of extremely advanced design work, a reflection of clear, across-the-board collaboration between their creators and their regions. The artistic approach serves hospitality here by shining a light on its multiple influences and adding a touch of warmth, clarity and meaning, in order to construct what are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful destinations in the world.”

Namia River Retreat’s inclusion is both an honour and affirmation of the resort’s mission: to offer mindful luxury and tell The Namia Story to the world, highlighting a journey of life by the river, crafted with nature, and guided by the timeless ritual of light.

Eco-friendly design shines

Designed by T3 Architects and Kanopea Architecture Studio, renowned for their commitment to bioclimatic and sustainable design, Namia River Retreat showcases eco-conscious architecture that nurtures both land and river.

Inspired by the vernacular fishermen’s homes of Hoi An, the resort’s architecture thoughtfully balances past and present, using timber-framed roofs and thatch roofs to optimize thermal comfort and reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

Lumina Wellbeing, as both the resort’s wellness consultant and management company, brings a deeply holistic philosophy that guides the retreat’s wellness vision and guest experience.

With LJ-Group leading the landscape architecture and reintroducing indigenous plants, Kobi Lighting Studio curating circadian lighting design attuned to the body’s rhythm, and LifeStyleConnected crafting the interiors, Namia River Retreat is a masterful expression of place and purpose.

Inside and out, handcrafted décor, riverside herbal garden, and curated wellness spaces reflect the spirit of Hội An, reimagined for today’s conscious traveller.

At the heart of the retreat is the first branded Lumina Wellbeing (Wellbeing and Spa), where traditional Vietnamese herbal therapies and daily wellness journeys honor the ancient wisdom of Vietnamese Herbology and the rhythms of the body.