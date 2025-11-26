Protect Group lauded at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia with 2 accolades

The company earned recognition for its exemplary initiatives in transforming travel protection and ancillary revenue with AI innovation.

Protect Group was honoured at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, securing wins in the Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Australia and AI Initiative of the Year - Australia categories with its Pulse Technology.

Protect Group’s Pulse Technology uses artificial intelligence, automation, and customer-centric design to help travel providers unlock new revenue streams and improve customer experience. It integrates refundable ticket upgrades and smart ancillary products such as Refund Protect, eSIM Solutions, Carbon Offsetting, Lounge Access, Flight Delay Compensation, and Delayed Baggage Compensation directly into booking flows.

Pulse Technology sets itself apart from traditional insurance-based travel protection models with its flexible and technology-driven alternative that prioritises transparency and traveller confidence.

It uses an advanced AI engine that personalises ancillary offerings in real time by analysing traveller behaviour, booking data, and external factors like seasonality or flight disruptions. Pulse recommends the right products at the right time and price, which leads to higher engagement and greater conversions for travel providers.

One of its most innovative features is Refund Protect, which allows travellers to upgrade to fully refundable tickets instead of purchasing traditional insurance. Additionally, the platform employs automated claims verification using machine learning, speeding up refunds by up to 80%.

Moreover, Pulse Technology’s modular integration makes it easy for travel providers to adopt, as it uses a single API for partners to instantly access a full suite of ancillary solutions. This plug-and-play model empowers airlines, OTAs, hospitality platforms, event ticketing companies, and payment service providers to enhance their offerings.

This approach has driven higher ancillary adoption rates, increased partner revenue, faster, smarter refunds, and greater sustainability engagement.

With Pulse Technology, Protect Group puts travellers first and technology at the centre to create the future of travel protection.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.