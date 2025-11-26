Top travel leaders and initiatives celebrated at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The awards programme commended standout trailblazers and contributions shaping the region’s travel experience.

As travel across Asia continues to evolve, industry players are accelerating innovation and service delivery to support sustainable, seamless journeys for modern travellers. In recognition of those setting new standards in the sector, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia once again honoured the most distinguished companies driving excellence across the region.

Presented by Travel Daily Media, the event proudly celebrated the achievements of top travel brands at the prestigious Awards Dinner on 25 November 2025 in Singapore.

The awards ceremony shone a spotlight on Asia’s leading hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology providers, recognising their outstanding contributions to the region’s travel, tourism, and hospitality landscape.

The esteemed panel of industry experts that served as this year's judges included Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International; John Low, Senior Partner, Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Roland Berger; Pierre Marechal, Vice President, Advisory & Asset Management, Hotels & Hospitality Group, JLL; and Florian Kittler, Managing Director, HVS Executive Search-Europe & Asia Pacific, HVS.

Congratulations to all the winners!

TDM TRAVEL TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025 - ASIA WINNERS

2GO Travel (2GO Group, Inc)

Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Philippines

Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year - Philippines

Aabas Pokhara Pvt.Ltd

Budget Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Acai Travel

AI Initiative of the Year - India

ACCOR

Advertising Campaign of the Year - Singapore

Content Marketing of the Year - Singapore

Aerotel Singapore

Airport Hotel of the Year - Singapore

ALL ACCOR

Loyalty Programme of the Year - Singapore

Aqua Expeditions

Expedition Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia

Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia

ARCTIC TRAILS TRAVEL CORPORATION

Travel Management Company of the Year - Philippines

Asia Pay

Technology Innovation of the Year - Singapore

ATPI

Global Travel Management Company of the Year - Singapore

ATPI India Private Limited

Corporate Travel Agency of the Year - India

ATPI Travel Philippines, Inc.

Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Philippines

Barahi resort PVT.LTD

Villa Resort of the Year - Nepal

BCD

Employer of the Year - Singapore

Bedsonline

Travel Agent Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore

Casobe

Lifestyle Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Century Cruises

Cruise Itinerary of the Year - China

River Cruise Line of the Year - China

Chroma Hospitality Inc.

Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Philippines

Cocotel International, Inc.

Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Philippines

Crowne Plaza Vientiane

MICE Hotel of the Year - Laos

Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Laos

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore

Extended Stay Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Serviced Apartment of the Year - Singapore

Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore

Dining Concept of the Year - Singapore

EMPYREAN HOTEL

Boutique Hotel of the Year - Bangladesh

Europcar Australia and New Zealand

Advertising Campaign of the Year - Australia

Car Rental of the Year - Australia

Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort

Family Resort of the Year - Maldives

Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Maldives

Frasers Hospitality

City Centre Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Fusion Original Saigon Centre

Boutique Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Singapore

Halal Tour Co ltd

Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam

HBX Group

AI Initiative of the Year - Singapore

Horana Plantations PLC

Employee Wellness Programme of the Year - Sri Lanka

Hotel Barahi Pvt. Ltd

Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Nepal

HotelPlanner

Group Travel Booking Website of the Year - Singapore

HYGEE TRAVEL CONCIERGE

Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Singapore

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort

Luxury Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

New Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Island Life - Sri Lanka

Hospitality Group of the Year - Sri Lanka

Japan Ski Experience

Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Japan

John Keells Information Technology (Pvt) Ltd

Airline Tech Provider of the Year - Sri Lanka

Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore

Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Singapore

Lighthouse

Hotel Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore

MACTAN-CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Airport of the Year - Asia

Mercure Almaty City Center

Themed Hotel of the Year - Kazakhstan

Mountain Lodges of Nepal

Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Nepal

New Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Nepal Airlines Corporation

Full-Service Airline of the Year - Nepal

Nomad Hotel Pvt.Ltd

Bed and Breakfast (B&B) of the Year - Nepal

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore

MICE Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Themed Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore

Business Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Marketing Initiative of the Year - Singapore

Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year - Singapore

Pandaw Cruises

Cruise Itinerary of the Year - Vietnam

Piano Piano Restaurant

Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Nepal

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Managed by Accor

Destination Restaurant of the Year - Vietnam

Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Protect Group

AI Initiative of the Year - Australia

Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Australia

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year - Philippines

MICE Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Regent Phu Quoc

Beach Resort of the Year - Vietnam

Rydges Sydney Airport

Airport Hotel of the Year - Australia

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Villa Resort of the Year - Vietnam

Sarangkot Mountain Lodge

Honeymoon Resort of the Year - Nepal

Science Centre Singapore

Data Analytics of the Year - Singapore

Destination Product of the Year - Singapore

Shinta Mani Mustang

Luxury Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Nepal

Solaire Resort

Casino Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Resort Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Tall Ship Adventures PTE LTD

Cruise Onboard Dining of the Year - Singapore

Thamserku Trekking

Destination Management Company (DMC) of the Year - Nepal

Travel Management Company of the Year - Nepal

The Grand Luang Prabang Affiliated by Melia

Heritage Hotel of the Year - Laos

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Luxury Hotel of the Year - India

The Royal Sands Koh Rong

Luxury Hotel of the Year - Cambodia

Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Cambodia

Tourism Promotions Board Philippines

Community Initiative of the Year - Philippines

Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Philippines

Tourism Western Australia

Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Australia

Trafalgar

Tour Operator of the Year - Singapore

Travel Sense Asia

Inbound Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam

Trip.Biz

Business Travel Booking App of the Year - Singapore

Business Travel Booking Platform of the Year - Singapore

Uniworld Boutique

River Cruises River Cruise Line of the Year - Singapore

Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel Makati

Business Hotel of the Year - Philippines

VIETPRINCESS CRUISES

Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Vietnam

WildTaiwan

Tour Operator of the Year - China

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.