 Top travel leaders and initiatives celebrated at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Top travel leaders and initiatives celebrated at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

TDM - Travel Trade Excellence Awards
Asia

The awards programme commended standout trailblazers and contributions shaping the region’s travel experience.

As travel across Asia continues to evolve, industry players are accelerating innovation and service delivery to support sustainable, seamless journeys for modern travellers. In recognition of those setting new standards in the sector, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia once again honoured the most distinguished companies driving excellence across the region.

Presented by Travel Daily Media, the event proudly celebrated the achievements of top travel brands at the prestigious Awards Dinner on 25 November 2025 in Singapore.

The awards ceremony shone a spotlight on Asia’s leading hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology providers, recognising their outstanding contributions to the region’s travel, tourism, and hospitality landscape.

The esteemed panel of industry experts that served as this year's judges included Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International; John Low, Senior Partner, Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Roland Berger; Pierre Marechal, Vice President, Advisory & Asset Management, Hotels & Hospitality Group, JLL; and Florian Kittler, Managing Director, HVS Executive Search-Europe & Asia Pacific, HVS.

Congratulations to all the winners!

TDM TRAVEL TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025 - ASIA WINNERS

2GO Travel (2GO Group, Inc)
Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Philippines
Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year - Philippines

Aabas Pokhara Pvt.Ltd
Budget Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Acai Travel
AI Initiative of the Year - India

ACCOR
Advertising Campaign of the Year - Singapore
Content Marketing of the Year - Singapore

Aerotel Singapore
Airport Hotel of the Year - Singapore

ALL ACCOR
Loyalty Programme of the Year - Singapore

Aqua Expeditions
Expedition Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia

ARCTIC TRAILS TRAVEL CORPORATION
Travel Management Company of the Year - Philippines

Asia Pay
Technology Innovation of the Year - Singapore

ATPI
Global Travel Management Company of the Year - Singapore

ATPI India Private Limited
Corporate Travel Agency of the Year - India

ATPI Travel Philippines, Inc.
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Philippines

Barahi resort PVT.LTD
Villa Resort of the Year - Nepal

BCD
Employer of the Year - Singapore

Bedsonline
Travel Agent Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore

Casobe
Lifestyle Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Century Cruises
Cruise Itinerary of the Year - China
River Cruise Line of the Year - China

Chroma Hospitality Inc.
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Philippines

Cocotel International, Inc.
Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Philippines

Crowne Plaza Vientiane
MICE Hotel of the Year - Laos
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Laos

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore
Extended Stay Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Serviced Apartment of the Year - Singapore

Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore
Dining Concept of the Year - Singapore

EMPYREAN HOTEL
Boutique Hotel of the Year - Bangladesh

Europcar Australia and New Zealand
Advertising Campaign of the Year - Australia
Car Rental of the Year - Australia

Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort
Family Resort of the Year - Maldives
Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Maldives

Frasers Hospitality
City Centre Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Fusion Original Saigon Centre
Boutique Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Singapore

Halal Tour Co ltd
Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam

HBX Group
AI Initiative of the Year - Singapore

Horana Plantations PLC
Employee Wellness Programme of the Year - Sri Lanka

Hotel Barahi Pvt. Ltd
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Nepal

HotelPlanner
Group Travel Booking Website of the Year - Singapore

HYGEE TRAVEL CONCIERGE
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Singapore

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Vietnam
New Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Island Life - Sri Lanka
Hospitality Group of the Year - Sri Lanka

Japan Ski Experience
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Japan

John Keells Information Technology (Pvt) Ltd
Airline Tech Provider of the Year - Sri Lanka

Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore
Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Singapore

Lighthouse
Hotel Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore

MACTAN-CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Airport of the Year - Asia

Mercure Almaty City Center
Themed Hotel of the Year - Kazakhstan

Mountain Lodges of Nepal
Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Nepal
New Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Nepal Airlines Corporation
Full-Service Airline of the Year - Nepal

Nomad Hotel Pvt.Ltd
Bed and Breakfast (B&B) of the Year - Nepal

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore
MICE Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Themed Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore
Business Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Marketing Initiative of the Year - Singapore
Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year - Singapore

Pandaw Cruises
Cruise Itinerary of the Year - Vietnam

Piano Piano Restaurant
Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Nepal

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Managed by Accor
Destination Restaurant of the Year - Vietnam
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Protect Group
AI Initiative of the Year - Australia
Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Australia

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year - Philippines
MICE Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Regent Phu Quoc
Beach Resort of the Year - Vietnam

Rydges Sydney Airport
Airport Hotel of the Year - Australia

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc
Villa Resort of the Year - Vietnam

Sarangkot Mountain Lodge
Honeymoon Resort of the Year - Nepal

Science Centre Singapore
Data Analytics of the Year - Singapore
Destination Product of the Year - Singapore

Shinta Mani Mustang
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Nepal
Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Nepal

Solaire Resort
Casino Hotel of the Year - Philippines
Resort Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Tall Ship Adventures PTE LTD
Cruise Onboard Dining of the Year - Singapore

Thamserku Trekking
Destination Management Company (DMC) of the Year - Nepal
Travel Management Company of the Year - Nepal

The Grand Luang Prabang Affiliated by Melia
Heritage Hotel of the Year - Laos

The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Luxury Hotel of the Year - India

The Royal Sands Koh Rong
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Cambodia
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Cambodia

Tourism Promotions Board Philippines
Community Initiative of the Year - Philippines
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Philippines

Tourism Western Australia
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Australia

Trafalgar
Tour Operator of the Year - Singapore

Travel Sense Asia
Inbound Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam

Trip.Biz
Business Travel Booking App of the Year - Singapore
Business Travel Booking Platform of the Year - Singapore

Uniworld Boutique
River Cruises River Cruise Line of the Year - Singapore

Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel Makati
Business Hotel of the Year - Philippines

VIETPRINCESS CRUISES
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Vietnam

WildTaiwan
Tour Operator of the Year - China

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Top travel leaders and initiatives celebrated at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The awards programme commended standout trailblazers and contributions shaping the region’s travel experience.

As travel across Asia continues to evolve, industry players are accelerating innovation and service delivery to support sustainable, seamless journeys for modern travellers. In recognition of those setting new standards in the sector, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia once again honoured the most distinguished companies driving excellence across the region.

Presented by Travel Daily Media, the event proudly celebrated the achievements of top travel brands at the prestigious Awards Dinner on 25 November 2025 in Singapore.

The awards ceremony shone a spotlight on Asia’s leading hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology providers, recognising their outstanding contributions to the region’s travel, tourism, and hospitality landscape.

The esteemed panel of industry experts that served as this year's judges included Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International; John Low, Senior Partner, Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Roland Berger; Pierre Marechal, Vice President, Advisory & Asset Management, Hotels & Hospitality Group, JLL; and Florian Kittler, Managing Director, HVS Executive Search-Europe & Asia Pacific, HVS.

Congratulations to all the winners!

TDM TRAVEL TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025 - ASIA WINNERS

2GO Travel (2GO Group, Inc)
Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Philippines
Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year - Philippines

Aabas Pokhara Pvt.Ltd
Budget Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Acai Travel
AI Initiative of the Year - India

ACCOR
Advertising Campaign of the Year - Singapore
Content Marketing of the Year - Singapore

Aerotel Singapore
Airport Hotel of the Year - Singapore

ALL ACCOR
Loyalty Programme of the Year - Singapore

Aqua Expeditions
Expedition Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia

ARCTIC TRAILS TRAVEL CORPORATION
Travel Management Company of the Year - Philippines

Asia Pay
Technology Innovation of the Year - Singapore

ATPI
Global Travel Management Company of the Year - Singapore

ATPI India Private Limited
Corporate Travel Agency of the Year - India

ATPI Travel Philippines, Inc.
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Philippines

Barahi resort PVT.LTD
Villa Resort of the Year - Nepal

BCD
Employer of the Year - Singapore

Bedsonline
Travel Agent Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore

Casobe
Lifestyle Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Century Cruises
Cruise Itinerary of the Year - China
River Cruise Line of the Year - China

Chroma Hospitality Inc.
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Philippines

Cocotel International, Inc.
Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Philippines

Crowne Plaza Vientiane
MICE Hotel of the Year - Laos
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Laos

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore
Extended Stay Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Serviced Apartment of the Year - Singapore

Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore
Dining Concept of the Year - Singapore

EMPYREAN HOTEL
Boutique Hotel of the Year - Bangladesh

Europcar Australia and New Zealand
Advertising Campaign of the Year - Australia
Car Rental of the Year - Australia

Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort
Family Resort of the Year - Maldives
Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Maldives

Frasers Hospitality
City Centre Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Fusion Original Saigon Centre
Boutique Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Singapore

Halal Tour Co ltd
Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam

HBX Group
AI Initiative of the Year - Singapore

Horana Plantations PLC
Employee Wellness Programme of the Year - Sri Lanka

Hotel Barahi Pvt. Ltd
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Nepal

HotelPlanner
Group Travel Booking Website of the Year - Singapore

HYGEE TRAVEL CONCIERGE
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Singapore

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Vietnam
New Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Island Life - Sri Lanka
Hospitality Group of the Year - Sri Lanka

Japan Ski Experience
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Japan

John Keells Information Technology (Pvt) Ltd
Airline Tech Provider of the Year - Sri Lanka

Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore
Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Singapore

Lighthouse
Hotel Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore

MACTAN-CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Airport of the Year - Asia

Mercure Almaty City Center
Themed Hotel of the Year - Kazakhstan

Mountain Lodges of Nepal
Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Nepal
New Hotel of the Year - Nepal

Nepal Airlines Corporation
Full-Service Airline of the Year - Nepal

Nomad Hotel Pvt.Ltd
Bed and Breakfast (B&B) of the Year - Nepal

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore
MICE Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Themed Hotel of the Year - Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore
Business Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Marketing Initiative of the Year - Singapore
Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year - Singapore

Pandaw Cruises
Cruise Itinerary of the Year - Vietnam

Piano Piano Restaurant
Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Nepal

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Managed by Accor
Destination Restaurant of the Year - Vietnam
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Vietnam

Protect Group
AI Initiative of the Year - Australia
Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Australia

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year - Philippines
MICE Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Regent Phu Quoc
Beach Resort of the Year - Vietnam

Rydges Sydney Airport
Airport Hotel of the Year - Australia

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc
Villa Resort of the Year - Vietnam

Sarangkot Mountain Lodge
Honeymoon Resort of the Year - Nepal

Science Centre Singapore
Data Analytics of the Year - Singapore
Destination Product of the Year - Singapore

Shinta Mani Mustang
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Nepal
Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Nepal

Solaire Resort
Casino Hotel of the Year - Philippines
Resort Hotel of the Year - Philippines

Tall Ship Adventures PTE LTD
Cruise Onboard Dining of the Year - Singapore

Thamserku Trekking
Destination Management Company (DMC) of the Year - Nepal
Travel Management Company of the Year - Nepal

The Grand Luang Prabang Affiliated by Melia
Heritage Hotel of the Year - Laos

The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Luxury Hotel of the Year - India

The Royal Sands Koh Rong
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Cambodia
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Cambodia

Tourism Promotions Board Philippines
Community Initiative of the Year - Philippines
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Philippines

Tourism Western Australia
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Australia

Trafalgar
Tour Operator of the Year - Singapore

Travel Sense Asia
Inbound Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam

Trip.Biz
Business Travel Booking App of the Year - Singapore
Business Travel Booking Platform of the Year - Singapore

Uniworld Boutique
River Cruises River Cruise Line of the Year - Singapore

Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel Makati
Business Hotel of the Year - Philippines

VIETPRINCESS CRUISES
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Vietnam

WildTaiwan
Tour Operator of the Year - China

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top