Top travel leaders and initiatives celebrated at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The awards programme commended standout trailblazers and contributions shaping the region’s travel experience.
As travel across Asia continues to evolve, industry players are accelerating innovation and service delivery to support sustainable, seamless journeys for modern travellers. In recognition of those setting new standards in the sector, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia once again honoured the most distinguished companies driving excellence across the region.
Presented by Travel Daily Media, the event proudly celebrated the achievements of top travel brands at the prestigious Awards Dinner on 25 November 2025 in Singapore.
The awards ceremony shone a spotlight on Asia’s leading hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology providers, recognising their outstanding contributions to the region’s travel, tourism, and hospitality landscape.
The esteemed panel of industry experts that served as this year's judges included Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International; John Low, Senior Partner, Managing Partner Southeast Asia, Roland Berger; Pierre Marechal, Vice President, Advisory & Asset Management, Hotels & Hospitality Group, JLL; and Florian Kittler, Managing Director, HVS Executive Search-Europe & Asia Pacific, HVS.
Congratulations to all the winners!
TDM TRAVEL TRADE EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025 - ASIA WINNERS
2GO Travel (2GO Group, Inc)
Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Philippines
Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year - Philippines
Aabas Pokhara Pvt.Ltd
Budget Hotel of the Year - Nepal
Acai Travel
AI Initiative of the Year - India
ACCOR
Advertising Campaign of the Year - Singapore
Content Marketing of the Year - Singapore
Aerotel Singapore
Airport Hotel of the Year - Singapore
ALL ACCOR
Loyalty Programme of the Year - Singapore
Aqua Expeditions
Expedition Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Cambodia
ARCTIC TRAILS TRAVEL CORPORATION
Travel Management Company of the Year - Philippines
Asia Pay
Technology Innovation of the Year - Singapore
ATPI
Global Travel Management Company of the Year - Singapore
ATPI India Private Limited
Corporate Travel Agency of the Year - India
ATPI Travel Philippines, Inc.
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Philippines
Barahi resort PVT.LTD
Villa Resort of the Year - Nepal
BCD
Employer of the Year - Singapore
Bedsonline
Travel Agent Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore
Casobe
Lifestyle Hotel of the Year - Philippines
Century Cruises
Cruise Itinerary of the Year - China
River Cruise Line of the Year - China
Chroma Hospitality Inc.
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Philippines
Cocotel International, Inc.
Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Philippines
Crowne Plaza Vientiane
MICE Hotel of the Year - Laos
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Laos
Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore
Extended Stay Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Serviced Apartment of the Year - Singapore
Edge at Pan Pacific Singapore
Dining Concept of the Year - Singapore
EMPYREAN HOTEL
Boutique Hotel of the Year - Bangladesh
Europcar Australia and New Zealand
Advertising Campaign of the Year - Australia
Car Rental of the Year - Australia
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort
Family Resort of the Year - Maldives
Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Maldives
Frasers Hospitality
City Centre Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Fusion Original Saigon Centre
Boutique Hotel of the Year - Vietnam
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Singapore
Halal Tour Co ltd
Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam
HBX Group
AI Initiative of the Year - Singapore
Horana Plantations PLC
Employee Wellness Programme of the Year - Sri Lanka
Hotel Barahi Pvt. Ltd
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Nepal
HotelPlanner
Group Travel Booking Website of the Year - Singapore
HYGEE TRAVEL CONCIERGE
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Singapore
InterContinental Halong Bay Resort
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Vietnam
New Hotel of the Year - Vietnam
Island Life - Sri Lanka
Hospitality Group of the Year - Sri Lanka
Japan Ski Experience
Specialty Travel Agency of the Year - Japan
John Keells Information Technology (Pvt) Ltd
Airline Tech Provider of the Year - Sri Lanka
Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore
Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Singapore
Lighthouse
Hotel Tech Provider of the Year - Singapore
MACTAN-CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Airport of the Year - Asia
Mercure Almaty City Center
Themed Hotel of the Year - Kazakhstan
Mountain Lodges of Nepal
Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Nepal
New Hotel of the Year - Nepal
Nepal Airlines Corporation
Full-Service Airline of the Year - Nepal
Nomad Hotel Pvt.Ltd
Bed and Breakfast (B&B) of the Year - Nepal
Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore
MICE Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Themed Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Pan Pacific Singapore
Business Hotel of the Year - Singapore
Marketing Initiative of the Year - Singapore
Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year - Singapore
Pandaw Cruises
Cruise Itinerary of the Year - Vietnam
Piano Piano Restaurant
Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Nepal
Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Managed by Accor
Destination Restaurant of the Year - Vietnam
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Vietnam
Protect Group
AI Initiative of the Year - Australia
Emerging Technology Initiative of the Year - Australia
Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year - Philippines
MICE Hotel of the Year - Philippines
Regent Phu Quoc
Beach Resort of the Year - Vietnam
Rydges Sydney Airport
Airport Hotel of the Year - Australia
Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc
Villa Resort of the Year - Vietnam
Sarangkot Mountain Lodge
Honeymoon Resort of the Year - Nepal
Science Centre Singapore
Data Analytics of the Year - Singapore
Destination Product of the Year - Singapore
Shinta Mani Mustang
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Nepal
Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Nepal
Solaire Resort
Casino Hotel of the Year - Philippines
Resort Hotel of the Year - Philippines
Tall Ship Adventures PTE LTD
Cruise Onboard Dining of the Year - Singapore
Thamserku Trekking
Destination Management Company (DMC) of the Year - Nepal
Travel Management Company of the Year - Nepal
The Grand Luang Prabang Affiliated by Melia
Heritage Hotel of the Year - Laos
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Luxury Hotel of the Year - India
The Royal Sands Koh Rong
Luxury Hotel of the Year - Cambodia
Sustainable Hotel of the Year - Cambodia
Tourism Promotions Board Philippines
Community Initiative of the Year - Philippines
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Philippines
Tourism Western Australia
Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Australia
Trafalgar
Tour Operator of the Year - Singapore
Travel Sense Asia
Inbound Tour Operator of the Year - Vietnam
Trip.Biz
Business Travel Booking App of the Year - Singapore
Business Travel Booking Platform of the Year - Singapore
Uniworld Boutique
River Cruises River Cruise Line of the Year - Singapore
Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel Makati
Business Hotel of the Year - Philippines
VIETPRINCESS CRUISES
Luxury Cruise Line of the Year - Vietnam
WildTaiwan
Tour Operator of the Year - China
The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.