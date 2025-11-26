Uniworld Boutique River Cruises wins at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The company incorporated elegance, authenticity, and care into its service to redefine the river cruising experience.



Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, the world’s leading luxury river cruise line, took home the River Cruise Line of the Year - Singapore accolade at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia. The award honoured the journeys the company offers, which are as enriching as they are effortless.

Uniworld’s gourmet dining, immersive excursions, gratuities, and airport transfers allow guests to focus on the joy of discovery. It includes premium wines, craft beers, and top-shelf spirits around the clock, a feature not available in other cruise lines. This all-encompassing generosity is a testament to Uniworld’s philosophy that travel should feel effortless.

Every Uniworld itinerary offers curated excursions, giving guests the choice to enjoy a private Mozart and Strauss concert in Vienna, take a guided bike tour around the Lyon peninsula, or experience a “Morning with the Masters” before-hours visit to Vienna’s Art History Museum.

Furthermore, dining aboard Uniworld is a celebration of regional flavours and fresh ingredients. It is guided by a farm-to-ship philosophy where meals are inspired by local markets and culinary traditions. Uniworld’s chefs also cater attentively to all dietary preferences.

Each Uniworld ship is a floating boutique hotel that reflects the heritage and artistry of its destination through handcrafted décor, curated artwork, and bespoke furnishings. For suite guests, butler service and personalised touches such as custom pillow menus and welcome amenities are also available for extra indulgence.

As Uniworld’s hallmark is exceptional service, it has a high staff-to-guest ratio that anticipates every need with warmth and sincerity. The intimate scale of the ships fosters a genuine sense of community, where fellow travellers quickly become friends.

Uniworld is also proud to champion inclusive travel by offering dedicated LGBTQ+ cruises and women-only sailings. This initiative creates safe and welcoming environments where guests can connect and explore freely.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises continues to elevate the art of river travel, proving that the journey itself can be just as extraordinary as the destination.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.