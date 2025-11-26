Aerotel Singapore claims accolade at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The hotel champions wellness, leisure, and sustainability to enhance guest comfort and responsible travel.

Aerotel Singapore was named the Airport Hotel of the Year - Singapore at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia for redefining airport transit with wellness, leisure, flexible stays, and sustainable initiatives that elevate the overall guest experience and convenience.

Located in the transit area of Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1, Aerotel Singapore stands proud as the flagship airport hotel by Plaza Premium Group. The property remains the only airport transit hotel in Asia equipped with an outdoor swimming pool, poolside bar, fitness corner, and library, alongside 68 premium rooms, making it a perfect space for a moment of relaxation between flights.

For Aerotel, transit need not be a boring affair. Whether guests wish to stretch after a long flight or enjoy a few hours of rest before their onward journey, the hotel offers an inviting airport oasis outdoors. Visitors can unwind by the pool, enjoy cocktails and bar bites, and rejuvenate to a mix of relaxing and upbeat music.

The hotel also offers flexible hourly booking options with a minimum 6-hour block, catering perfectly to transit travellers. Members of Smart Traveller, Plaza Premium Group’s mobile loyalty programme, enjoy an additional 10% discount year-round.

In line with its commitment to sustainable hospitality, Aerotel Singapore continues to innovate for health-conscious and eco-aware travellers. The installation of filtered water taps in all 68 guest rooms and 4 solo room toilets in June 2025 marks another step in the group’s mission to “Make Travel Better” with responsibility towards society, the environment, and the economy.

This initiative reflects Plaza Premium Group’s commitment to responsible travel, offering a simple but meaningful change that helps both guests and the planet.

Whilst Singapore’s tap water is already safe to drink, the newly installed filtered water dispensers, which are positioned next to the regular taps in each room and solo toilet, provide further purification by removing extra sediments and reducing chlorine levels. With these, guests enjoy clean and great-tasting water with added peace of mind.

The installation of filtered water taps has also enabled the hotel to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from guest rooms—a move that has helped the hotel reduce plastic waste by approximately 2,400 bottles per month. This serves as a significant contribution given the environmental challenges of plastic pollution in air travel.

Furthermore, this initiative aligns with Plaza Premium Group’s focus on creating sustainable travel experiences. The group promotes greener operations, responsible sourcing, and the reduction of single-use plastics to push for a cleaner future for airport hospitality.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

