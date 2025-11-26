Accor reaps 3 accolades at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia 

The company took home wins for its Instant Status Offer (ISO) and “For Every You” campaign.

Accor was named the recipient of Loyalty Programme of the Year - Singapore, Advertising Campaign of the Year - Singapore, and Content Marketing of the Year - Singapore at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia for its Instant Status Offer (ISO) that drives member loyalty and for its “For Every You” campaign that celebrates travellers.

Instant Status Offer

As Accor’s global lifestyle loyalty programme, ALL Accor launched ISO to strengthen engagement and retention amongst its mid-tier members.

Accor annually rewards members with exclusive offers across Meetings & Events, hotel stays, and dining experiences. However, the company identified a 20% annual attrition rate amongst Gold members. This arose after Gold members who were unable to meet the required number of nights by year-end were downgraded to Silver. Given the fewer benefits offered in the Silver tier, members were not motivated to engage.

ISO was then implemented as a targeted campaign to give recently demoted Gold members a second chance to regain their status. Through this, Silver-tier members could reclaim Gold status by completing just five nights within a 90-day period.

With this approach, member communications achieved open rates above 60% and click-through rates of 36%. Over 33% of members that enrolled for the offer successfully requalified for Gold status within the 90-day window.

The campaign caused the revenue from eligible stays to rise by 83% compared to pre-offer performance. Member nights stayed increased as well by 56%, along with the average daily rate that grew by 13%.

The ISO has proven to be a milestone in Accor’s commitment to understanding and rewarding member behaviour. The campaign turned potential attrition into renewed engagement and profitability.

‘For Every You’ campaign

The “For Every You” campaign was introduced in Asia Pacific to celebrate the diverse passions and personalities that shape the way people travel today. It blended AI-driven storytelling, digital innovation, and an integrated media strategy to connect with travellers as explorers, dreamers, foodies, and thrill-seekers.

Traditional travel campaigns focus on destinations or hotel features, whilst “For Every You” puts people at the centre of the story and recognises that modern travellers don’t fit into a single category, as they are curious and ever-evolving. By aligning this insight with Accor’s diverse hospitality ecosystem, the campaign became a lifestyle companion that celebrates every aspect of travel.

The creative storytelling was built around four key pillars: Perfect Stays for Every You, Bucket List Ideas for Every You, Memories for Every You, and Rewards for Every You.

After its rollout, the “For Every You” campaign achieved over 1 billion impressions between July and September.

Engagement was equally impressive, with 10.9 million link clicks, alongside 268.5 million video views. Moreover, programmatic display reached a 1.58% CTR, whilst TikTok achieved a 98% video-through rate. Overall results in Asia Pacific delivered a Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) of 7.40, with Quantcast conversions reaching 19.2 ROAS. The campaign converted engagement as well into bookings.

Aside from the numbers, “For Every You” has made ALL.com and Accor brands more relevant as it strengthened emotional bonds with travellers.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.