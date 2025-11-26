Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore honoured at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The hotel has been making waves with its sustainable hospitality that has been transforming luxury.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront (GCW) Hotel Singapore was named the Hotel & Resort Management of the Year - Singapore recipient at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, highlighting its position as a leader in sustainable hospitality.

To thrive in an era where environmental and social responsibility are essential for success, GCW dedicated its efforts for innovation, ethics, and scalability.

For instance, GCW completed in 2024 a major renovation and introduced advanced eco-friendly technologies, including smart thermostats, motion sensors, and in-room water filtration systems. These have reduced overall energy consumption by up to 25%, cutting plastic waste by approximately 20% through the elimination of single-use plastic bottles.

Sustainable materials were carefully chosen for the renovation. The hotel now features recycled carpets, eco-friendly wall coverings, LED lighting, and low-flow water fixtures.

GCW’s commitment to sustainability extends to its food and beverage operations. Its menus have locally sourced ingredients, responsibly harvested seafood, and plant-forward dishes. This approach supports local farmers and reduces the hotel’s carbon footprint.

Moreover, the hotel’s conference and meeting spaces have been redesigned with eco-conscious solutions. These changes have made GCW a top choice for environmentally responsible MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events.

GCW practises social responsibility through inclusive hiring, staff sustainability training, and partnerships with local social enterprises. Furthermore, the hotel rolled out the “Change for Charity” initiative with Community Chest Singapore, where guests can contribute to social causes.

GCW’s sustainability strategy includes its “Responsible Hospitality” programme, which comprises a code of ethics, anti-bribery policy, and comprehensive environmental, health, and safety standards. The hotel also uses AI-powered systems for real-time monitoring of resource use.

GCW’s initiatives are designed to be scalable and are aligned with the Singapore Hotel Sustainability Roadmap. It shares best practices and champions industry transformation to be a model for sustainable hospitality in Singapore and beyond.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.