Capri by Fraser, China Square, Singapore scores win at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The hotel was recognised for its exemplary efforts in transforming extended-stay hospitality in Singapore.

Capri by Fraser, China Square, Singapore triumphed at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, earning the City Centre Hotel of the Year - Singapore accolade, which highlighted the comfort, serviced apartment flexibility, and modern design the hotel offers.

The hotel, located in the heart of Chinatown and the Central Business District, caters to corporate guests and lifestyle-driven leisure travellers.

Whilst conventional extended-stay hotels focus purely on functionality, Capri by Fraser, China Square uses an experience-led approach. It has an “always-on” living concept for today’s digitally savvy travellers who value independence and interaction.

Each studio room also features a fully equipped kitchenette that integrates living and working spaces, whilst its communal hub, The Den, invites guests to connect and unwind without compromising on their privacy.

Additionally, the hotel blends Singapore’s cultural heritage with modern architecture, having local design elements and heritage-inspired motifs in its interiors. The lobby wall also features abacus beads arranged into the Chinese characters “和” (peace) and “祥” (luck), which reflect the hotel’s philosophy of balance and harmony.

Furthermore, the property promotes innovation by integrating advanced technology in its in-room smart controls for personalised comfort. They have a digital concierge, where guests can manage services, explore the neighbourhood, and interact with hotel amenities.

Beyond technology, the hotel reimagines traditional facilities through the Spin & Play laundrette, which transforms a routine chore into a social experience with gaming consoles. There are also collaborative co-working spaces with a conducive environment for business travellers.

To promote sustainability, which is another cornerstone of Capri by Fraser, China Square’s philosophy, the property implements passive and active energy-saving strategies. It has smart HVAC and lighting controls, which earned it the Green Mark Gold Plus Super Low Energy (SLE) certification. Capri by Fraser, China Square is the only non-resort hotel in Singapore’s CBD to earn this distinction.

Moreover, it achieved the GSTC Certification for Sustainable Tourism in 2024, which reinforces its commitment to responsible hospitality.

Guest satisfaction remains consistently high, with repeat corporate clients and long-stay visitors a part of its loyal base. The property also plays an active role in supporting its neighbourhood through collaborations with local businesses and cultural partners.

Capri by Fraser, China Square has merged technology, sustainability, and lifestyle design to stand at the forefront of next-generation hospitality. More than accommodation, it offers a holistic living experience for modern travellers.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.