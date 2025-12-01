Tourism Promotions Board Philippines honoured at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The organisation was applauded for elevating the Philippines’ global standing in the MICE industry through its exemplary campaigns.

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines became the recipient of the Tourism Board Campaign of the Year - Philippines and Community Initiative of the Year - Philippines honours at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia.

‘We Take Your Business to Heart’ campaign

TPB’s flagship campaign for the business events industry, “We Take Your Business to Heart,” showcases the Philippines as a competitive hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). This turns business gatherings into meetings that are personal and conferences that celebrate collaboration and community.

This vision was demonstrated in the recently held flagship events of TPB Philippines, the Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) and the MICEConnect.

PHITEX 2025, which was held under the theme “Tourism Transformed,” highlighted how business partnerships can evolve into long-term collaborations. The event hosted 69 buyers from 20 countries and 88 Philippine sellers.

PHITEX is the country’s biggest government-led travel trade event that strengthens the Philippines’ position in global tourism, all whilst also connecting key players in the industry.

Complementing PHITEX was MICEConnect 2025, a networking offshoot of the MICE Conference. An essential part of the Philippine MICE campaign, the event gathered 45 buyers from 20 countries and 60 Philippine sellers for business and familiarisation tours that featured key MICE destinations such as Clark, Cebu, and Davao.

PHITEX and MICEConnect have expanded the country’s international network, built stronger links between global and local stakeholders, and reinforced confidence in Philippine destinations.

Community-Based Tourism programme

The TPB-Philippines’ Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Marketing Enhancement Programme is built on the idea that communities are the partners and storytellers of Philippine culture.

The organisation uses a four-phase structure to guide local communities from learning and preparation to active participation in the national and international tourism markets.

The first phase is anchored in engaging with weaving groups and cultural artisans to understand their needs and identify the specific training they require. Based on these consultations, TPB then implements targeted workshops and mentorship programmes that strengthen their marketing skills and help preserve their cultural heritage.

The second phase, which centres on exposure and visibility, is where the organisation brings in media representatives, digital influencers, and key industry players to experience the communities firsthand. These connect community stories with a wider audience.

Once ready, communities then move into the third phase, which is the integration into the national tourism ecosystem. They are invited to participate in regional travel fairs, trade expos, and other local and international promotional events. Through these, artisans and tourism practitioners gain direct access to new markets and expand economic opportunities.

Lastly, for the fourth phase, tour operators are brought to the sites to evaluate tourism products and experiences. Once approved, these communities are included in official travel packages and earn income through the sale of local products, tours, and services.

In 2024, the CBT Programme reached more regions, including Western Visayas, Albay, Bicol, CALABARZON, Zamboanga City, Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, Northern Samar, Sorsogon, and the Cordillera Region. For 2025, the programme is set to expand further to Siargao and Palawan.

The global impact of the programme was showcased at the Philippine “Woven” Pavilion during the World Expo 2025 Osaka, where Filipino weaving communities took centre stage.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.