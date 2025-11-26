2GO Travel (2GO Group, Inc) recognised at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia with 2 Prestigious Wins

The company has been empowering Filipinos with its onboard entertainment programme and its immersive hand-on trainings at sea.

2GO Travel (2GO Group, Inc.) continues to make waves in the Philippine travel and tourism industry, earning two distinguished honours at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia. The company received recognition for Community Engagement Programme of the Year - Philippines and Cruise Ship Entertainment of the Year - Philippines, a testament to its dedication to innovation, empowerment, and exceptional guest experiences at sea.

The accolades were awarded for two of 2GO’s signature initiatives – the 2GO Enrolment to Employment and Apprenticeship Programme and 2GO Travel Fun, both of which reflect the company’s mission to enrich lives and redefine modern sea travel.

2GO Enrolment to Employment and Apprenticeship Programme

The 2GO Enrolment to Employment and Apprenticeship Programme bridges the crucial gap between classroom learning and real-world experience. Aimed at aspiring young Filipinos, it provides practical, industry-based training in hospitality and maritime services, allowing participants to live, learn, and work onboard 2GO vessels. Apprentices engage directly with passengers, manage onboard services, and apply their studies in authentic environments. By transforming vessels into floating classrooms, 2GO offers a one-of-a-kind platform that builds confidence, competence, and character.

Recognising the challenges students face when transitioning from education to employment, the programme not only cultivates technical and interpersonal skills but also creates pathways to sustainable employment.

It focuses on two key areas. The first focus area is the hospitality track, which includes training in food and beverage service, housekeeping, front-of-house operations, retail operations and customer engagement. The second is the maritime track, where individuals are equipped with instruction in navigation, safety compliance, and vessel operations.

Apprentices are mentored by skilled officers for them to learn through real-world challenges and be guided toward professional opportunities. Many graduates are hired directly into 2GO’s operations, whilst others pursue international careers through partnerships.

Since its launch, the programme has seen apprentices securing stable livelihoods and graduates defining Filipino service.

2GO Travel Fun

For generations, sea travel in the Philippines has been viewed as a practical mode of transport but rarely as a source of enjoyment. With this, 2GO Travel has set out to change that perception and transform every voyage into a celebration of Filipino culture, hospitality, and joy.

From the moment guests arrive at the terminal, they experience upbeat welcome performances and guided check-in interactions. Once onboard, they can enjoy live music, vibrant performances and cultural showcases featuring local talent from the Philippines, as well as games, karaoke contests, and workshops. Special themed events such as “Sailebrations” for birthdays, reunions, and group trips, along with bespoke MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) experiences, further elevate the journey.

But more than just a lineup of activities, 2GO Travel Fun is an integrated guest experience with entertainment flowing across all touchpoints.

The programme’s biggest innovation lies in how 2GO adapts cruise-level entertainment to a mass-market, domestic travel setting, with each route featuring localised programming.

Since its introduction, 2GO Travel Fun has become one of the largest sea travel entertainment programmes in the Philippines. Over one million passengers experience it annually, and 9 out of 10 passengers rate their onboard entertainment as one of their favourite parts of the journey.

With 2GO Travel Fun, sea travel is not about the destination but the joy of the journey itself.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.