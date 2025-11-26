 Mactan-Cebu International Airport wins Airport of the Year in Asia at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia

Mactan-Cebu International Airport wins Airport of the Year in Asia at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

Asia

The airport was commended by the awards programme for operating the most efficient transfer facility in the Philippines.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was named Airport of the Year - Asia at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, in recognition of its drive to deliver the most seamless transfer experience in the Philippines through its CEBConnects initiative.

CEBConnects focuses on providing smooth air-to-air transfers, supported by best-in-class Minimum Connection Time (MCT). Beyond efficiency, the programme also allows passengers more time to relax and enjoy MCIA’s retail and dining options.

To achieve this, MCIA redesigned its passenger flow and infrastructure by introducing dedicated transfer facilities and streamlined processes. As a result, the airport has reduced its minimum connection time from 60 minutes to just 35 minutes for domestic to domestic, and from 90 minutes to just 60 minutes for domestic to international, international to domestic, and international to international, now amongst the fastest in Asia. This improvement has contributed to a 45% increase in transfer passenger volume year on year.

As a national tourism catalyst, CEBConnects is helping travellers more easily reach the Philippines’ wide range of island destinations, supporting the dispersal of tourism benefits beyond traditional gateways. This leverages on the strategic geographical location of Cebu, being at the centre of the Philippines.

MCIA currently serves 25 airline partners, with a strong point-to-point network and an average on-time performance rate of almost 80%, further supported by joint route marketing and global promotions.

Through CEBConnects, Mactan-Cebu International Airport is shaping a more connected and traveller-centred future—one where the vacation experience begins the moment passengers arrive.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.

