BCD wins at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia for second consecutive year

The company has implemented initiatives that promote a culture of growth and well-being across the Asia Pacific region.

BCD earned the Employer of the Year - Singapore accolade at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, which underscores its collaborative workplace. This marks the second consecutive year that the company had taken home an award in this category.

Every employee at BCD experiences a journey that is thoughtfully designed, from pre-onboarding before day one to offboarding and engagement through its retirees’ alumni network.

In the company’s Sri Lanka hub, there are monthly engagement activities that strengthen team bonds. The team recently celebrated its first anniversary with a masquerade ball, which reflected the spirit that defines the workplace.

The company’s development directory gives employees easy access to workshops, seminars, and online learning resources to support career growth. This year, BCD set a company-wide goal of a 25% increase in participation in training and development.

New joiners and senior leaders have access to programmes including coaching workshops that are offered in half-day formats; people manager training; cultural awareness programmes; Power Hour and Thrive in 5, which are bite-sized learning sessions; ASPIRE which is a four-month programme for those ready to take the next step in their career; director & manager’s challenge; and personal development plans.

Additionally, BCD has a Wellbeing Hub on MySource, which features virtual workshops, e-learnings, and well-being resources for employees. Furthermore, BCD offers flexible working hours and the choice between remote, hybrid, or office-based work.

The company also has a Work From Anywhere policy where employees can work from any location for up to 60 days each year. To further support balance across time zones, it introduced global meeting guidelines, which include no Friday meetings and limited Monday and Thursday evening meetings.

When it comes to recognition, the company uses its platforms such as ShoutOuts and COE Star, where employees celebrate each other’s contributions. Top peer-nominated employees even have the chance to win a trip to Mexico. Most importantly, BCD prioritises open communication through its regular town halls, leadership Q&A sessions, engagement surveys, and digital platforms such as MySource and Viva Engage.

BCD has fostered a culture built on partnership and growth, making people feel valued, supported, and inspired to make a difference every day.

