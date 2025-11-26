Trip.Biz bags 2 accolades at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

Trip.Biz earned recognition once again for contributing to the development of a unified platform, which has transformed business travel.

Trip.Biz, a digital-first and full-service Travel Management Company (TMC) powered by Trip.com Group, was named the recipient of the Business Travel Booking App of the Year - Singapore for the second consecutive year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia. Trip.Biz also won in the newly renamed category, Business Travel Booking Platform of the Year - Singapore, thanks to its All-in-One booking tool, Trip.Biz ONE.

The tool transforms how companies manage business travel by integrating booking, policy enforcement, reporting, and flexible payment options on one platform. It delivers a seamless experience across desktop and mobile, with full real-time synchronisation.

Trip.Biz ONE empowers companies with greater travel ROI, stronger policy compliance, and enhanced traveller satisfaction, being the only business travel platform that combines deep Asia Pacific expertise with global scalability.

Trip.Biz ONE goes beyond flights and hotels with the industry's most comprehensive global inventory—multi-sourced, seamlessly integrated, and accessible across both online or offline channels. With extensive options for flights, hotels, and ground transportation (including trains, ride-hailing, and car rentals) at the rates companies want, Trip.Biz ONE delivers total cost control. One platform means no off-channel leakage, guaranteed negotiated rates, and full real-time spend visibility; stronger duty of care with real-time tracking across all transport modes; a sustainable travel culture; and a simplified user experience.

Moreover, Trip.Biz ONE has a hybrid model that combines AI automation with human expertise to offer multilingual assistance via chat, email, or call, along with proactive emergency support.

Additionally, the platform features a desktop-to-mobile sync that keeps bookings, approvals, and duty-of-care tracking fully synchronised across all devices. It also has a design that integrates eco-friendly travel choices, such as flight carbon emission tracking, directly into the booking path.

For multinational enterprises and SMEs, Trip.Biz ONE is a strategic advantage that brings compliance and efficiency together under one platform.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine.