Pan Pacific Singapore, Keyaki, and Edge win at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The hotel and its restaurants were honoured for their offerings that embody excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Pan Pacific Singapore, along with its restaurants Keyaki and Edge, reaped accolades at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia, with the hotel taking home the Business Hotel of the Year - Singapore, Meetings & Conferencing Property of the Year - Singapore, and Marketing Initiative of the Year - Singapore honours.

Meanwhile, Keyaki and Edge respectively received the Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Singapore and Dining Concept of the Year - Singapore awards.

Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore has established itself as a premier choice for travellers and event organisers.

For intimate meetings or executive sessions, the hotel offers over 2,000 square metres of event space, and meeting suites on level 22 with panoramic views of Marina Bay and the city skyline. For guests looking to unwind, the hotel’s spa, St. Gregory, the outdoor pool and the hotel’s brand-new Technogym-equipped fitness centre are available for them.

Culinary enthusiasts can also indulge in diverse dining experiences at Hai Tien Lo, Keyaki, Edge, and Pacific Emporium, and crafted cocktails at PLUME.

Pan Pacific Singapore prides itself on sustainable hospitality, as it employs LED lighting, smart energy management systems, motion sensors, and low-flow water fixtures to reduce energy and water consumption. Dining venues have also removed shark’s fin and plastic straws, adopted biodegradable packaging, and introduced the EcoBurner system. Pan Pacific Singapore is GSTC-certified, ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems-certified, and has been awarded BCA Green Mark Gold.

In 2025, Pan Pacific Singapore celebrated Singapore’s 60th birthday with its signature campaign, “A Legacy of Love”. Between September 2024 and September 2025, the hotel’s numerous campaigns have distinguished themselves in a crowded market, leading to enhanced visibility and awareness with over 1,600 articles, and generating a total PR value of SG$33m.

Keyaki

Keyaki is helmed by executive Japanese Chef Teruya Noriyoshi, who is supported by Sous Chef Eamon Chan, Head Teppanyaki Chef Eric Yong, Head Sushi Chef Teoh Chun Keat, and Senior Operations Manager Vincent Yaw.

Its menu features premium bluefin tuna, sea urchin, botan shrimp, Japanese A4 Wagyu beef, foie gras, and whole lobster, amongst others, showcasing the finest of Japan’s culinary traditions. The restaurant also offers a signature Omakase experience, where each dish is curated by the chefs, and the Kaiseki-style brunch that is complemented by sake, wine, or Taittinger Champagne.

Edge

At Edge, with a buffet spread that is one of the largest in Singapore, guests can savour Singaporean favourites such as curry chicken with benggali bread, Char Kway Teow, creamy salted egg yolk prawns, and the signature Singapore laksa with yong tau foo.

Helmed by Executive Chef Andy Oh, and supported by Executive Sous Chef Patrick Ooi, Executive Pastry Chef Edina Si, and Operations Manager Crystal Wong, Edge also offers an impressive selection across live stations, including Spanish seafood squid ink paella and pan-seared Wagyu beef striploin, salt-baked fresh mud crab and churrasco slow-roasted whole lamb, as well as an extensive spread of house-made desserts.

During Sunday brunch, the restaurant offers a dedicated kids’ play area and a buffet of sweet treats for the little ones. For adults, meanwhile, there is option for free-flow Taittinger Champagne, wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails.

Moreover, Edge uses Lumitics Food Waste Management and the EcoBurner System to reduce carbon emissions, waste, and water use.

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Asia is a premier awards programme presented by Travel Daily Media. It seeks to honour the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's travel industry, covering the best hotels, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Asia is presented by Travel Daily Media Magazine. To view the full list of winners, click here. For more information on the awards programme, you may contact Danica Avila at (+65) 3158 1386 or danica@traveldailymedia.com.