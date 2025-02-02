Qantas, Australia’s national carrier, is embarking on an exciting journey to redefine one of its most iconic symbols – the Qantas uniform. This major redesign marks the first overhaul in over a decade as the airline ramps up its historic fleet renewal program, continues to invest in customers, and prepares for the ambitious Project Sunrise.The redesign is not just about updating the uniform; it’s about aligning with Qantas’ ambitious plans for the future. As Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson explains, “We have ambitious plans for the future, and transforming the way we reflect the brand is critical to that. Our uniform represents the Qantas spirit all over the world. With a vast and growing international and domestic network, a historic fleet renewal program underway, and the final frontier of global aviation just around the corner, it’s time to define a new look for our people that reflects where we are heading.”Putting its people at the heart of the redesign, Qantas will begin surveying its uniformed workforce of more than 17,500 team members. This initiative ensures that the new uniform will represent the future of the national carrier and the pride its employees have in wearing it. The current design, created by Martin Grant in 2013, has been loved by the Qantas team, and Hudson thanks him for his partnership over the past decade.Qantas has a rich history of collaborating with renowned designers, including Peter Morrissey, Yves Saint Laurent, George Gross and Harry Who, and Emilio Pucci. These uniforms have often reflected key moments in the Flying Kangaroo’s 105-year history. Now, the search is on for a new Australian designer to take Qantas into its next era.Several Australian designers will be engaged to review the requirements and undertake a selection process for what will become the eleventh uniform in Qantas’ history. The next uniform designer will be announced in the coming months, with Qantas planning to debut the new design in 2027. This new look will form part of the airline’s major fleet investments, with more than 100 aircraft on order across the Qantas Group over the next decade and significant investments in the current fleet.As Qantas cements its path to an ambitious future, the new uniform will be a visual representation of the brand’s evolution. With the launch of Project Sunrise on the horizon, the redesign marks the start of a new era for the airline and its people. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the new Qantas uniform and the exciting journey ahead.