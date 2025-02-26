Qatar Airways has achieved a new milestone with the installation of Starlink on its 30th aircraft, equipping over 50 per cent of its Boeing 777 fleet. This achievement comes four months after the airline launched the world’s first Boeing 777 Starlink-enabled flight and two months after surpassing its initial 2024 target of 12 installations by upgrading 15 aircraft with Starlink connectivity.

Soaring ahead of competitors, Qatar Airways has significantly accelerated its Starlink rollout, cutting installation time per aircraft from three or two days to just 9.5 hours, reducing the retrofit by nearly three-quarters of the initial timeline. The airline has ensured a seamless process with no impact on operations or flight schedules by carefully timing the installations to fit within a 12-hour overnight timeframe.

The World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, had initially planned to complete the installations in two years; however, Qatar Airways has optimised its process and will complete the full Boeing 777 fleet rollout in the second quarter of 2025. This will allow more passengers to stay connected free of charge throughout their journey, streaming their favourite shows and live sports, enjoying online gaming, or working seamlessly at 35,000 feet.

Speaking at Web Summit Qatar 2025, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are delivering on our commitment to provide our passengers the best in-flight connectivity at an unprecedented pace. In just four months since launching the world’s first Boeing 777 Starlink-equipped flight, we have already installed this ground-breaking service on 30 aircraft—far exceeding our initial targets. This reflects the commendable efficiency and dedication of our team. Starlink Wi-Fi is a game-changer for our passengers who will soon enjoy uninterrupted connectivity on even more routes.”

Qatar Airways is simplifying a complex process by replacing existing systems and installing new ones at record speed while maintaining the highest safety standards—achieving efficiency beyond the standard installation process.

With one of the fastest and most ambitious Starlink rollouts in the industry, Qatar Airways is once again setting new standards for in-flight connectivity by keeping passengers connected wherever they fly.