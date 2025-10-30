Qatar Duty Free Opens Middle East’s First POP MART Store

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), in partnership with POP MART, is delighted to unveil the brand’s first store in the Middle East at Hamad International Airport. This launch marks an exciting milestone for both QDF and POP MART, and for fans of the global leader in character collectibles.

The store’s grand opening debuted with a high-energy, travel-inspired fashion show, where international influencers and friends of the brand watched models style flight-ready looks complemented by POP MART collectibles. The event celebrated the brand's creative spirit and reflected QDF's commitment to curating world-class retail experiences that transform everyday journeys into expressive, collectible moments of joy.

The new store brings POP MART's vibrant world of beloved characters closer to travellers and collectors in the Middle East, offering a creative and playful retail experience for travellers journeying through Hamad International Airport in Doha.

This launch features a curated selection of travel exclusive POP MART collectibles, headlined by the "Twinkle Twinkle Wonderful Journey Series", a range created especially for global travellers and unveiled for the first time at the Hamad International Airport store. Designed for "pop culture companionship on the go," the collection includes card holders, U-shaped travel pillows, portable storage bags, and crossbody bags - crafting an essential light-travel kit for globetrotters and collectors alike.

Complementing the lineup is a Qatar-exclusive gift with purchase: the Qatar limited edition blanket obtained with qualifying POP MART purchases. Adorned with traditional Qatari patterns, signature date-red tones, and beloved POP MART characters, the soft blanket merges local aesthetics with contemporary design - offering comfort during airport waits or long journeys.

Strategically located at Hamad International Airport's North Node near Gate C18 — adjacent to the renowned Souq Al Matar and enroute to the ORCHARD — the 100-square-metre boutique reflects a harmonious blend of art, culture, and design. The space combines modern architectural lines with subtle Middle Eastern influences, creating an inviting atmosphere that captures POP MART’s playful spirit.

Thabet Musleh, Qatar Airways Group Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer, added: “Partnering with POP MART to bring this first-in-the-region concept to Hamad International Airport reflects our drive to keep redefining airport and even regional retail. From global icons like LABUBU to ever-evolving trend-driven collections, POP MART adds a new dimension of creativity and fun to our retail mix. It perfectly aligns with our vision to surprise travellers with exclusive, experience-centric concepts that set new trends and raise the benchmark for what travel retail can be.”

Justin Moon, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of POP MART International Group, shared his vision during the launch event: “This new store is a testament to our commitment to meeting fans wherever they are. By blending Qatar’s rich culture with our playful characters, we’re building more than a retail space; we’re creating a global benchmark for how pop culture connects with local communities.”

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the store welcomes travellers and fans alike to explore its vibrant, culture-infused space, turning every journey through Hamad International Airport into a memorable experience.

This launch marks not only POP MART’s exciting debut in the Middle Eastern market but also reinforces Qatar Duty Free’s mission to continuously innovate and elevate the traveller experience. By merging POP MART’s cultural creativity with QDF’s visionary retail excellence, the partnership sets a new standard in airport retail - offering travellers and collectors alike fresh ways to engage with art, culture, and playful exploration on their journeys through Hamad International Airport.