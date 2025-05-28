Travel Daily Media

Quark Expeditions brings you “The Polar Bites series: An APAC Webinar Series of bite sized informative sessions”

Training
Global

Quark Expeditions is excited to invite you to The Polar Bites Series: An APAC Webinar Series of bite sized informative sessions. An exclusive six-part series designed to deepen your knowledge of the Polar Regions that they have been exploring for over 30 years.

Kicking off this June, each session will spotlight a unique polar destination—from Antarctica’s breathtaking landscapes and Svalbard’s thriving wildlife to the untouched beauty of the Canadian High Arctic and the awe-inspiring Emperor penguins of Snow Hill. You'll also get a first look at exciting new itineraries, their newest ship World Voyager, and the tools you need to better match clients with unforgettable polar experiences.

Here’s what’s coming up:

June 4 – Be the First to Discover Antarctica in 2026/2027 on the World Voyager

June 11 – Svalbard: Arctic Wildlife & the Kingdom of the Polar Bear

June 18 – Glaciers, Fjords & Fire: Exploring Greenland and Iceland

June 25 – The Canadian Arctic: Remote Cultures, Rich History, and Epic Landscapes

July 2 – Wild & Untouched: The Sub-Antarctic Islands of South Georgia and the Falklands

July 9 – Rare Wildlife Encounters: The Emperor Penguins of Snow Hill

Each webinar will run during the morning hours, so they encourage you to grab a coffee, start your day with them, and soak in some polar knowledge before things get busy!

To make things even more exciting, they are adding a fun interactive twist! At the end of each webinar, they will ask one question related to the session. Agents who answer all six questions correctly—submitted via their APAC Travel Advisor Facebook group—will go into a draw to WIN a cabin to Svalbard in 2026

It’s a great opportunity to stay informed, get inspired, and potentially walk away a winner.

To REGISTER go to the link below:

Webinar Series Landing Page - Quark Expeditions

 

