Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of Radisson Serviced Apartments Salcedo Makati, an upscale new property in the heart of Makati, Manila’s premier Central Business District.

Scheduled to open in 2026, this new property will be the Group’s first Radisson-branded hotel in the country and an upscale serviced apartment in Metro Manila.

The new establishment is also the Group’s 16th property in the Philippines, in operation and under development, highlighting its commitment to expanding its footprint in this key market.

Comfortable spaces

Radisson Serviced Apartments Salcedo Makati will feature at least 162 spacious, contemporary apartments designed for corporate and long-stay guests, offering comfort and convenience in one of the region’s most dynamic commercial and cultural hubs.

Set amidst Makati’s bustling financial and entertainment districts, it boasts a prime location surrounded by multinational headquarters, major banks, embassies, shopping centers, and premier entertainment venues.

Radisson Serviced Apartments Salcedo Makati will likewise offer a contemporary dining outlet with a selection of local and international cuisines in a stylish setting.

Guests will also be able to enjoy flexible meeting spaces ideal for business gatherings, corporate functions, and social events.

Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art gym and a refreshing pool, allowing guests to unwind and recharge, making this property a top choice for extended stays.

A new chapter

Cactus Realty Corporation vice-president Denise Lieuson said: “The signing of this hotel management agreement represents a new chapter in our journey, and we are excited to embark on this venture with Radisson Hotel Group. Radisson’s expertise and global reach will undoubtedly elevate our property’s standards and will enable us to tap into new markets, explore fresh opportunities, and create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

For his part, Radisson Hotel Group APAC chief development officer Ramzy Fenianos remarked: “This milestone reflects our strong commitment to the Philippines, where we see significant long-term potential. We continue strengthening partnerships with local developers as more owners entrust our brands to deliver world-class hospitality experiences. This property represents Radisson Hotel Group’s first upscale offering in the country and is a significant step in our growth here.”

Radisson Hotel Group plans to develop additional properties in key cities across the Philippines in the coming years.

With six operating hotels and ten under development, including Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Cagayan de Oro, and Fridays Boracay, A Radisson Collection Resort, the first property under the Radisson Collection brand in the Philippines, both set to open in 2028, the Group is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for quality hospitality experiences in one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting destinations.