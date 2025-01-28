In a world where travellers increasingly seek experiences that go beyond traditional luxury, the hospitality industry is witnessing a shift toward cultural and intellectual enrichment. Modern travelers are looking for more than just premium accommodations, extending to unique, immersive concepts that embrace personal growth, creativity, and meaningful connections. As a result, the demand for offerings that integrate culture, art, literature, and lifestyle has never been higher, setting a new standard for what travel can offer.

Bringing this vision to life, Radisson Hotel Group is excited to announce its partnership with Simon & Schuster India, one of the world’s leading publishing houses. This collaboration will position The Group’s hotels as a destination for intellectual and cultural pursuits, offering guests exclusive literary experiences across its properties in South Asia. Together, the partnership aims to inspire travellers by blending quality accommodations with the timeless appeal of literature and creativity.

As part of the partnership, Literary Escapes will feature dedicated spaces within the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio where a series of thoughtfully curated literary activities, including book lounges, pop-up libraries, author meet-and-greets, and book signings will be hosted. Guests can immerse in engaging literary retreats featuring some of Simon & Schuster’s most celebrated authors, whose works span fiction, non-fiction, and children’s literature. These immersive experiences will provide guests with opportunities to connect with literature in stylish, comfortable settings, making each stay memorable and enriching.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we recognize that literature has always been a trusted companion for travelers, offering inspiration, reflection, and connection on every journey. Building on this timeless bond, our collaboration with Simon & Schuster India introduces Literary Escapes—an initiative that reimagines the traveler’s relationship with books. By combining our exceptional destinations with thoughtfully curated literary experiences, we aim to transform every stay into an immersive journey of creativity, relaxation, and discovery. This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing guest experiences, offering moments of rejuvenation and intellectual engagement that go beyond traditional hospitality.” said, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia

“It is a huge credit to Radisson Hotel Group and Simon & Schuster India that Literary Escapes is being launched. It speaks to the importance of understanding that the world of books is a world of reading experiences, an opportunity for connection, empathy and escape. We are incredibly proud to be supporting a partnership which will see many more readers enjoying Simon & Schuster books in inspiring surroundings.” said Polly Osborn, Publishing Strategy & Communications Director, Simon & Schuster UK

The partnership creates valuable opportunities for both brands to amplify their visibility and engage with a broader, more diverse audience. Radisson Hotel Group will strengthen its connection with a growing demographic of experiential travellers, while Simon & Schuster will be able to tap a diverse pool of travellers eager to explore their portfolio of authors and books. By combining their global influence and audience bases, the two brands aim to deliver meaningful, culturally enriching moments through storytelling and immersive cultural moments tailored for modern travellers.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.