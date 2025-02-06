Radisson Hotel Group strengthens its footprint in Maharashtra with the launch of Radisson Resort Khopoli, an upscale property offering a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. This opening adds to the Group’s growing portfolio in the state, which includes well-known brands such as Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites.

Strategically located near Mumbai and Pune, Radisson Resort Khopoli offers guests a refreshing escape from city life. The resort caters to travellers seeking relaxation, adventure, and business opportunities, with easy access to popular attractions like Imagicaa Water Park, Zenith Waterfall, and ancient temples in the region. Guests can also explore the scenic beauty of Khopoli by hiking up to Mrugagad Fort, which offers breathtaking views of the valley from its ancient watchtower. The resort’s prime location ensures seamless connectivity, with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport just a 2-hour drive away and Khopoli Train Station and Bus Stand accessible within 20-25 minutes.

“The launch of Radisson Resort Khopoli is a significant step in our strategy to expand in emerging leisure destinations across India. Maharashtra continues to be a key market for us, and with this opening, we are tapping into the growing demand for premium hospitality in offbeat locations. With its scenic surroundings and comprehensive amenities, the resort is poised to become a preferred choice for leisure travellers and a sought-after destination for memorable weddings and celebrations. Our focus is on catering to this demand by offering quality accommodations and amenities, while also contributing to the local economy,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia.

Radisson Resort Khopoli offers 115 modern rooms and suites, complemented by diverse dining options like Charlotte, an all-day global and Indian cuisine restaurant, and the Speakeasy Lounge, known for its innovative cocktails. Guests can unwind at the rooftop infinity pool, fitness center, or spa with traditional wellness treatments. The resort also features versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces with advanced audiovisual technology and customizable catering, making it an ideal destination for weddings, corporate retreats, and social gatherings amidst serene surroundings.

“We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce Radisson Resort Khopoli, a destination that perfectly blends comfort, convenience, and scenic beauty. With its ideal location, modern amenities, and versatile event spaces, we believe the resort will become a preferred choice for travellers seeking relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable celebrations. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to the region’s growing appeal as a premier leisure and wedding destination,” said Abhishek Agrawal, Owner of Radisson Resort Khopoli.

“We are excited to welcome guests to our resort and offer them a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure in this picturesque setting. With our world-class amenities and personalized service, Radisson Resort Khopoli is poised to become the preferred destination for travellers seeking an enriching stay experience,” said Prakash Shankar, General Manager of Radisson Resort Khopoli.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.