The much-awaited second edition of the Ragas by the River Festival is set to enchant music lovers once again. Held amidst Corbett’s serene wilderness along the tranquil Kosi River, this year’s festival is a blend of Indian classical music, art, culture, fine wines and gourmet experiences.

Hosted by The Riverview Retreat and Taj Corbett Resort & Spa (assets owned by Leisure Hotels Group) the festival extends to three magical nights, from 21- 24 March 2025, offering a unique luxury residential experience. Against the scenic forest backdrop of Corbett Park, the event brings together timeless Hindustani classical music, exquisite culinary journeys, and artistic expressions, promising an unforgettable cultural retreat.

Speaking about the festival, Vir Srivastava, Festival Director & Business Partner, said “Ragas by the River is more than just a music festival—it is our tribute to India’s artistic legacy and a step towards promoting cultural and music tourism. Through Ragas, we bring people together to experience the transformative power of music and art, creating moments of harmony where creativity and nature converge.”

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group, said, “Corbett, with its unparalleled natural beauty, is the perfect stage for this celebration. Our goal is to uplift the destination while preserving its cultural roots. With 35 years of experience in hospitality, Leisure Hotels Group takes pride in offering personalized experiences. We remain committed to delivering award-winning, heartfelt service that lies at the heart of our customer delight.”

The festival opens with Shubha Mudgal’s soul-stirring performance, “Classical Echoes,” captivating audiences with her evocative voice. The evening continues with the mesmerizing interplay between Purbayan’s exquisite sitar and Pratibha’s soulful vocals exploring a rich tapestry of ragas and heartfelt lyrics. “Strings and Verses” promises to evoke profound emotions while celebrating the beauty of Indian music.” The night concludes with “Sufi Soul” by Rehmat e-Nusrat, taking listeners on a spiritual journey through Sufi traditions.

On the subsequent days, the ethereal strains of “Kashmir to Kosi” by Rahul Sharma, the celebrated santoor maestro, accompanied by Ojhas Adhiya on the tabla, will enthrall audiences. This is followed by “Nritya Raga,” a mesmerizing confluence of Kaushiki Chakraborty’s melodious vocals and a graceful Kathak performance by Bhakti Deshpande. A vibrant celebration of nostalgia with ‘Retro Revival,’ featuring the dynamic band A26 coming all the way from Goa to captivate guests and forge lasting connections through the magic of timeless tunes!

An extraordinary performance will see collaboration between Amaan Ali Bangash (sarod) and Ayaan Ali Bangash (sarod) with Ustad Taufiq Qureshi (djembe and world percussion), and Vijay Ghate (tabla) in “Ninth Wave”. The festival concludes with the heartfelt “Sham-E-Mehfil,” where the sensational Papon blends traditional and contemporary styles, leaving the audience spellbound.

Guests can also indulge in a specially curated culinary journey, featuring diverse flavours from Royal Rampuri cuisine, Persian, Kumaoni, and International delicacies. Each dish is crafted to honour its origins while complementing the scenic riverside ambience. Adding an artistic touch, live painter Siddharth will create masterpieces inspired by the music and surroundings.

For those who appreciate fine wines, a selection is available to enhance the overall dining experience and add a touch of refinement to the festival.

Join us at Ragas by the River for an unforgettable journey where melodies meet the rhythm of nature.

When

21st to 24th March 2025

Where

The Riverview Retreat and Taj Corbett Resort & Spa (Uttarakhand)

Pricing

Secure remaining slots now!

Residential Packages starting at INR 2 Lacs onwards for 3 Night/ 4 Days on double occupancy