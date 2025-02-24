In the spirit of giving this month, Emirates Skywards will be offering its more than 2.3 million UAE based members more ways to earn Miles with Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall.

Starting from today until 31 March – members can shop, dine, and enjoy leisure time this Ramadan, while racking up Miles and a chance to take home a share of 4 million Skywards Miles.

Tap, earn, and win with Skywards Everyday

Here are 5 offers you need to know –

Spend at more than 400 popular brands with the Skywards Everyday app and earn 25% bonus Miles.

For every AED 100 spent with Union Coop using a saved payment card on the Skywards Everyday app, members will automatically enter a draw for a chance to win 100,000 Miles each (20 winners will be selected).

For every AED 100 spent at Gate Avenue, DIFC using a saved payment card on the Skywards Everyday app, members will automatically enter a draw for a chance to win 100,000 Miles each (10 winners will be selected). Gate Avenue, DIFC is a vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Dubai.

New to Skywards Everyday? Download the Skywards Everyday app now and earn four times the Miles on your first transaction when paying with a saved Visa Card and take advantage of the Ramadan offers.

Earn even more Miles with Skywards Everyday when paying with any Emirates Skywards Credit Card.

Shop online, earn and win with Skywards Miles Mall UAE

Here are 5 offers you need to know –

Earn 25% bonus Miles on all spends made at participating brands on Skywards Miles Mall UAE, including Bloomingdales, Next, 800 Flower and more

For every AED 100 spent on Skywards Miles Mall UAE, members will automatically enter a draw for a chance to win 100,000 Miles each (10 winners will be selected).

New to Skywards Miles Mall? Earn an additional 2,000 bonus Miles on your first purchase when paying with a Visa Card.

Earn even more Miles on Skywards Miles Mall when paying with any Emirates Skywards Credit Card.

Spend Miles and surprise loved ones with gift cards from popular brands such as Amazon, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, Galeries Lafayette, Kalyan Jewellers and more.

Gift that keeps on giving

With more than 34 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards continues to offer its members unmatched rewards and benefits. The loyalty programme was recently crowned as ‘World’s Leading Airline – Rewards Programme’ at the World Travel Awards 2024 – recognised for its extensive brand partnership portfolio and innovative offerings that enable members to ‘earn better’ and ‘spend better.’

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with Emirates, flydubai or our airline partners, as well as our growing number of partners across hotels, car rentals, retail, lifestyle and more worldwide.

Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and flydubai, flight tickets with other airline partners, flight upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can’t buy experiences.