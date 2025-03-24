RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, announced the appointment of Anurag Jain as Executive Vice President – APMEA. In this strategic role, Anurag will lead RateGain’s efforts to accelerate growth, strengthen partnerships, and expand its footprint across the APMEA region.

Anurag brings over two decades of leadership experience in business transformation, revenue growth, and market expansion across global organizations, including Expedia, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and Godrej. Most recently, he led South Asia, Indonesia, and China for Expedia, helping thousands of hotel partners scale their businesses, expand B2B channels, and optimize revenue strategies.

“Anurag’s extensive experience in travel, e-commerce, and market expansion makes him an invaluable addition to RateGain,” said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director, RateGain. “As APMEA continues to see rapid digital adoption and evolving travel trends, his leadership will be crucial in helping our customers maximize revenue, enhance distribution, and stay ahead in a competitive market. We are pleased to welcome him to the team as we further our mission to empower travel and hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions, achieving unparalleled growth.”

“I am excited to join RateGain at a time when AI-driven innovation is reshaping the travel and hospitality industry,” said Anurag Jain, Executive Vice President – APMEA, RateGain. “The opportunity to work with industry leaders and bring cutting-edge solutions to hotels, airlines, and OTAs across APMEA is incredibly exciting. I look forward to driving growth, building strategic partnerships, and delivering impact in one of the most dynamic travel markets in the world.”

A passionate traveler, Anurag enjoys exploring new destinations with his family and is a strong advocate for digital transformation and business innovation. He actively mentors businesses in their digital growth journeys and is an avid reader, constantly learning and evolving in leadership and strategy.