RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a leading global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, has introduced Demand Booster, an innovative end-to-end digital marketing solution designed to empower hoteliers to maximize direct bookings and improve return on ad spend (ROAS).

For years, hoteliers have struggled with fragmented systems, poor digital experiences, managing multiple vendors, tracking metrics across disconnected dashboards, rising digital advertising costs and dealing with inconsistent branding and reporting.

Demand Booster is a comprehensive all-in-one solution that is designed to address these challenges. By integrating campaign management into a single user-friendly platform, offering seamless performance tracking and ensuring demand intelligence across 1100+ data sources, Demand Booster empowers hotels to focus on what matters: engaging guests and driving bookings.

Powered by the world’s largest data lake for travel pricing and intent data, Demand Booster integrated with RateGain’s Hotel Commerce Cloud UNO allows hoteliers to target guests at each stage of the booking journey, from dreaming to conversion, driving greater engagement and revenue directly through hotel websites – all from a single platform.

As part of UNO, Demand Booster makes it easy for hotels to manage their paid advertising efforts to drive direct bookings seamlessly across search, metasearch, and social media leveraging display and retargeting within a single solution helping deliver maximum returns. With an added feature of auto budget management, Demand booster will ensure that your direct bookings ROAS is always above your target.

With accurate and timely insights commercial teams across hotels can capitalize on high-demand periods, adjust bidding strategies dynamically, changing audiences to meet their revenue goals.

“At RateGain, we are committed to transforming how hotels approach digital marketing by harnessing the power of real-time data and intelligent automation.” said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director, RateGain. “With Demand Booster, we are not just simplifying multi-channel marketing; we are equipping hoteliers with a strategic edge. By integrating automated bidding and unparalleled demand insights, we empower hotels to anticipate market shifts, optimize resources effectively, and drive consistent, profitable growth across every channel.”

By reducing operational overhead from fragmented systems and numerous partners, Demand Booster enables hotels to focus on engaging guests more effectively and maximizing returns across all online channels. More than just a digital marketing solution, Demand Booster serves as a strategic partner designed for the modern hotelier.