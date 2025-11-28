Red Rock BBQ Ras Al Khaimah Debuts This November in Jebel Jais

This November, Ras Al Khaimah welcomes Red Rock BBQ, a new addition to the Emirate’s dining landscape. Located on the dramatic heights of Jebel Jais, the UAE’s tallest peak, Red Rock offers a refined culinary experience where open-fire cooking meets thoughtful, ingredient-driven flavours, all set against sweeping mountain views. Debuting with the Jebel Jais 2025–2026 season, it emerges as a destination where life comes together.

Red Rock is a celebration of nature and gastronomy in perfect harmony. Here, sophisticated design blends effortlessly with rugged elegance, creating a space, where sun-drenched afternoons flow into vibrant, ambient evenings. At the center of the concept is fire-led cooking, featuring exceptional, locally sourced ingredients prepared over open flames and crafted under the direction of Chef Iker Zapata Errasti.

“At Red Rock, we wanted to create more than a meal. We wanted every visit to be a journey that immerses guests in Ras Al Khaimah’s extraordinary landscape, while celebrating the artistry and theatre of flame-led cooking,” says Nazli Sonmez Vallee, Chief Brand Officer at RIKAS Hospitality Group. “From the open-fire culinary experience to the mountain-inspired interiors, every detail has been carefully considered to delight the senses,” she added.

Beyond Red Rock, Ras Al Khaimah’s dining scene is undergoing a remarkable transformation. The emirate is now home to an array of elevated culinary experiences, brought to life through collaborations with renowned chefs and celebrated international partners. From innovative gastronomy to refined, locally inspired menus, these experiences are redefining the way visitors and residents alike enjoy dining in the region combining luxury, creativity, and the natural beauty of RAK in every bite.

Guests are invited to savour the moment and enjoy the setting. Whether gathering around the open flame with friends, sipping a finely crafted cocktail as the sun sets behind the peaks, or enjoying an intimate dinner under the night sky. Every element, from the textures of the surroundings to the warm, attentive service, has been curated to provide a memorable experience.

More than a restaurant, Red Rock enhances Jebel Jais’ growing reputation as a destination for both adventure and elevated experiences. The menu marries ember-roasted meats and locally inspired produce with contemporary Mediterranean touch, each dish built around craftsmanship, quality, creativity, "We are delighted to introduce Red Rock, a new barbecue dining concept at Jebel Jais, brought to life with the expertise of RIKAS Hospitality Group. This restaurant will elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s dining scene and offer residents and visitors even more exceptional experiences. We are especially excited to open in such an extraordinary destination, where life comes together,” says Donald Bremner, CEO of Marjan Lifestyle.

Red Rock opens this November, welcoming residents and visitors to experience the UAE’s newest high-altitude culinary destination. Reservations are recommended to secure a table.