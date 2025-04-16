Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has unveiled Laheq Island, a new residential community at The Red Sea promising to bring island-lifestyle to Saudi Arabia for the first time

Laheq marks the first plans beyond Phase One of The Red Sea that have been revealed to date. The destination welcomed the first guests in 2023 and now has five hotels open, plus an airport welcoming a regular schedule of domestic and international flights. Laheq, which is scheduled to open in 2028, is also the first development at The Red Sea with a primary focus on residential property ownership supported by an exceptional hospitality offering.

“Whether it’s for guests visiting or residents who choose to own a piece of The Red Sea, at Laheq they will experience luxury living with an enriching resort community that brings people together and fosters life-long bonds,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global

Just beyond the western shore of Saudi Arabia is the world’s fourth largest barrier reef. It surrounds an archipelago of 92 pristine islands and is home to more than 2,000 species of fish, many found nowhere else in the world.

Of all the islands in the archipelago, RSG chose the intimate jewel that is Laheq to become an extraordinary island community. It is 400 hectares of white sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs and clear blue waters.

New opportunities to own at The Red Sea

Private residences on Laheq take their cues from the character of the land, sea, sky and flora of the island. Natural timbers create elegant, shaded canopies, pergolas, and garden courtyards.

Laheq Island offers extensive amenities, entertainment and activities for residents and guests. A 115-berth marina, and sailing and watersports schools serve the seafaring set while a racket club, fitness center, sports field, picturesque 18-hole golf course and well-appointed park satisfy those inclined toward land-based activities. A bustling souq offers an amazing tapestry of sights and sounds with carefully curated products and essentials.

Additionally, residents and guests can indulge in a diverse range of premium beach clubs and dining experiences, each offering its own unique atmosphere from laid-back, barefoot settings to more refined venues. These establishments will highlight the best of local and international cuisine, with a focus on freshly sourced ingredients and exceptional culinary craftsmanship.

The island will also have two luxury resort hotels, with one focused on wellness and the other providing a more energetic and lively lifestyle offering that will resonate with adventurous and curious travelers.

“To date, we have established our reputation as a developer of regenerative tourism destinations, but we are more than that. We are a vertically integrated real estate developer and operator. This includes creating luxury private residences, delivering on Vision 2030’s goal to make Saudi Arabia a top destination to live, work and travel, while further driving economic diversification and jobs growth,” added Pagano.

Sustainable design

Foster + Partners, one of the world’s leading architectural firms, led the design of Laheq Island with a concept called “Forever Garden” because of its abundant use of plant life and vivid greenery.

The centerpiece is “The Ring”. The 800m diameter structure encompasses luxury apartments, hotels and retail, which encircle the white sand beaches of the island’s lagoon.

Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners, said: “Our vision is grounded in a deep appreciation for Laheq Island’s outstanding natural beauty. Residents and visitors are invited into a serene garden that engages all the senses and offers panoramic views of the magnificent surroundings.”

Regenerative tourism

The opening of The Red Sea and its natural wonders is made possible by RSG’s commitment to regenerative tourism. The developer coined the term to describe destinations that not only preserve but enhance their natural surroundings.

RSG has committed to planting and enhancing the condition and habitats of 50 million mangroves and vowed to protect and regenerate corals in the Red Sea and beyond. When fully complete, The Red Sea – including Laheq Island – will become the world’s largest destination to run on 100% renewable energy.

RSG is on track to compete all 16 hotels that make up Phase One of The Red Sea. Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The dedicated international airport, Red Sea International, means residents always have quick and easy access to their homes.

Laheq is a key element of RSG’s expanding residential portfolio, managed by Red Sea Residences.