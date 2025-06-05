Regent Phu Quoc hosts a unique collaboration with Milanese chef Giuseppe Rossetti

This month, Regent Phu Quoc presents a celebration of the ocean's richness at the hands of chef Giuseppe Rossetti of Michelin-starred Milanese restaurant Innocenti Evasioni.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse in an exceptionally curated gastronomic journey as part of their stay.

Rossetti will be working with the resort’s culinary team in the kitchens of its signature restaurants Oku and Ocean Club.

Four flavourful nights

A confluence of innovation and supreme artistry, Rossetti’s visit will play out across two of the resort’s restaurants over four incredible evenings.

The Four Hands Dinner will unfold at Oku Restaurant on 22nd and 25th June and will delight diners with a culinary symphony between Rossetti and Oku’s chef du cuisine Andy Huynh.

The immense talents of both chefs unite to explore the interplay between humble dishes and high-end ingredients with a gastronomic conversation that plates up delicious contrasts.

The menu oscillates harmoniously between ‘poor’ and ‘rich’ dishes that take inspiration from comforting Milanese food and iconic Italian and Asian flavours, while also featuring opulent produce such as Hokkaido uni, king crab and A5 wagyu beef.

A deeply savoury white fish soup with old bread and black garlic powder is expressed by Rossetti as ‘poor’, while Huynh responds with a ‘rich’ king crab and jamon Iberico nori tartlet.

Each beautifully crafted dish plays deliciously into the duality of the theme for an evening of unforgettable morsels and moments.

Make it Milanese

Similarly, at Ocean Club on June 23rd and 24th, guests may indulge in a taste of Milan with an a-la-carte menu inspired by Rossetti’s most beloved dishes from Innocenti Evasioni.

Bringing the well-honed polish and European elegance of a world-class Italian restaurant to the laid-back, water-hemmed setting of Ocean Club, the menu will offer two selections by Rossetti across starters, pasta dishes, mains and desserts.

From seafood “arrabbiata,” smoked paprika, olives crumble, to roasted scallop with peanut butter and to a red prawn tartare with vanilla mascarpone and passionfruit, each dish embodies the acute mastery of Michelin-level fare.