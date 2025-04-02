Virgin Voyages is turning up the volume for its 2025 Celebration Voyages, and Latin pop star Nicky Jam is coming in to turn up the heat.

Virgin Voyages chief marketing officer Nathan Rosenberg said: “Nicky Jam represents the vibrant energy and boundary-pushing creativity that defines Virgin’s DNA. This exciting partnership not only reinforces Virgin’s long-standing roots in the music world, but also opens the door to potential future collaborations. Nicky Jam’s journey mirrors our own: breaking boundaries and bringing people together through unforgettable experiences. Nicky Jam joining the Virgin Records family creates a powerful synergy between our brands.”

Virgin’s cruise line is slated to deliver a stacked lineup of legendary parties, show-stopping performances, and unforgettable moments to honor over 50 years of the brand’s revolutionary legacy which has been defined primarily by its adults-only approach, premium hospitality and world-class entertainment.

Loyal fans, first-timers, First Mates, and even the cruise-curious are all invited to join three extraordinary Celebration Voyages departing from Miami, Athens and Lisbon.

Miami heat

Kicking off 4th May from Miami, Valiant Lady’s festivities will feature icon, award-winning musician, movie star and entrepreneur, Nicky Jam.

Fresh from signing with Virgin Records, the pioneering force in Latin music will electrify the high seas with an exclusive live performance, amplifying the legendary Scarlet Night celebration.

Sailors can also experience the hottest party at sea at Club Caliente, where the rhythm never stops and the Latin vibes reach fever pitch with Nicky Jam’s special DJ set.

Jam said: “Joining the Virgin family feels like coming home. From Boston to Miami to Puerto Rico, my journey has always been about connecting people through music, just like Virgin does. This isn’t just another performance for me: it’s bringing together two worlds that are all about breaking boundaries. The energy on these ships is incredible, and I want to make sure everyone feels that authentic Latin heat. We’re going to make history on those waves. This is just the beginning of something big between myself and Virgin, on land, at sea or wherever the music takes us.”