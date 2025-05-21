“Revitalization of Mangroves” China-Indonesia Dialogue on Sustainable Development Held in Jakarta

Recently the “Revitalization of Mangroves” China-Indonesia Dialogue on Sustainable Development was held in Jakarta. The event brought together over a hundred guests, including government representatives, experts, scholars, and business leaders from China, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, and other countries, to explore ecological protection and sustainable development pathways for mangrove ecosystems.

Balancing ecological protection with economic development

Gao Anming, Editor-in-Chief of China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, noted that China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration will continue to act as a bridge in promoting mangrove conservation by building a platform for friendly exchange. He emphasized the importance of balancing ecological protection with economic development and showcasing the “green achievements” of China-Indonesia cooperation to the world.

Wang Siping, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, stated in his remarks that China and Indonesia have enormous potential for cooperation in mangrove and biodiversity conservation. As 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, China is willing to work with Indonesia to expand collaboration across economic, social, cultural, and ecological sectors, injecting new momentum into the China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Zhao Shibin, General Manager of GD Power under China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy), remarked that ecological protection is not a multiple-choice question, but a necessary answer for the survival of civilization. The expansion of mangrove forests has increased employment opportunities for local communities and bolstered fishery resources. This reflects a shared responsibility for improving livelihoods and strengthens the bonds that unite our shared home.

During the conference, scholars from various countries delivered keynote speeches focused on mangrove conservation, offering valuable insights under the theme “Protecting Mangroves, Safeguarding Our Blue Planet”.

Mangrove restoration for marine ecosystem

Linda Krisnawati, Senior Environmental Extension Officer, Ministry of Environment of Indonesia, highlighted the multifaceted value of mangrove restoration for marine ecosystems and fisheries. She expressed hope for deeper cooperation with China in technological innovation and talent development. Meas Rithy, Deputy Director of Department of Coastal Zone and Marine Conservation of Ministry of Environment of Cambodia, said that mangrove restoration is not only an environmental goal, but also a symbol of cross-national and cross-sector collaboration. He called on all parties to join hands in reviving mangroves and restoring marine ecosystems to create a green, inclusive, and resilient future.

The event was co-hosted by China International Communications Group, China Energy Investment Corporation, and Indonesia’s State Electricity Company (PT PLN). During the dialogue, youth representatives from China and Indonesia jointly released The Earth’s Lung and the Guard of Coast: Jakarta Initiative on Conservation of Mangroves.