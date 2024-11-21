Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas has made its way to Singapore for its first-ever season in Asia.

Holidaymakers and their families now have more ways to adventure with the ultimate lineup of vacations on Anthem to the most sought-after destinations across Southeast Asia, combining both new experiences with many of the signature favourites travellers know and love.

Royal Caribbean International’s vice-president for the Asia-Pacific Chad Grospe said of the vessel’s arrival: “We’re thrilled to introduce Anthem to the region and look forward to welcoming holidaymakers onboard as they embark on new adventures with Royal Caribbean. Whether it’s a short three- to four-night escape, or a longer adventure to fan-favourite destinations across Malaysia, Thailand and more, every type of holidaymaker can look forward to a variety of experiences on deck, from showstopping entertainment to restaurants and spots to grab a bite with flavours from around the world.”

Fun for all ages

Adventurers on Anthem can set their sights on experiences for all ages, from the exhilarating RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator to panoramic views with the North Star all-glass observation capsule, extending over 90 metres above the ocean.

More excitement is in store at SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, which features bumper cars, a roller-skating rink and more, along with deck-defying entertainment with productions like the Olivier Award-winning musical We Will Rock You, featuring Queen’s iconic anthems.

For flavours for every palate, there’s everything from Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Solarium Bistro to Japanese delights at Izumi and whimsical dishes designed for all the senses at Wonderland.

Plus, making its way to Asia for the first time is Johnny Rockets, where holidaymakers can indulge in American classics like burgers and milkshakes in a vibrant, retro setting.

A great selection to choose from

New to Singapore, Anthem brings to the table 30 holidays to choose from with visits to some of Asia’s top destinations.

Getting away just got easier with three- to four-night shorts to Malaysia and Thailand. Holidaymakers can set their sights on vibrant spots like Penang, Malaysia, where history-lovers can explore the cultural city of George Town and marvel at colourful street art and colonial architecture. For those seeking a taste of Southeast Asia’s dynamic cityscapes and coastal charm, there’s all that and more at Phuket, Thailand, known for its bustling night market and traditional Thai temples.

For more time to discover the region, holidaymakers can embark on a five-night Spice of Southeast Asia vacation to popular destinations like Penang, where guests can immerse themselves in Peranakan culture and savour renowned hawker fare, as well as Phuket, from where travellers can take day trips to the scenic Phi Phi Islands or a visit to the Big Buddha for panoramic island views.

The eight-night Bali Adventure takes travellers on a unique journey to Bali’s coastline, where they can visit iconic temples like Tanah Lot and Uluwatu, enjoy traditional Balinese dance performances and discover the cultural hub of Ubud. Travellers can also explore beaches ideal for surfing, rice terraces and local artisan shops.

Holidaymakers looking for an immersive journey to popular spots in Vietnam and Thailand can enjoy a ten-night ultimate Southeast Asia adventure. They can dive into history at Ho Chi Minh City’s History Museum and Reunification Hall in Vietnam or shop at the Ben Thanh Market. In Nha Trang, Vietnam, travellers can relax on beaches and enjoy a mineral-rich mud bath. For more culture-rich destinations, Bangkok, Thailand, offers visits to architectural wonders like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun.

The Anthem will also celebrate the upcoming holiday season with a four-night Christmas getaway on Dec. 24, 2024, to Penang and Phuket. Holidaymakers can also ring in the New Year on a 5-night voyage on 28 December 2024, exploring iconic cities across Malaysia and Thailand to make it a holiday to remember.