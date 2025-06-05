Sabre Hospitality’s digital gift cards to boost revenues for Australia’s Golden Chain

Sabre Hospitality just announced a new agreement to provide digital gift card capabilities to Golden Chain, one of Australia’s largest accommodation chain brands.

In the announcement made today, 5th June, Sabre pointed out that this partnership aims to create additional revenue streams and drive sustainability by providing a more efficient redemption process for customers and streamlined record keeping for the business.

Sabre Hospitality senior vice-president and global managing director for commercial Frank Trampert said: “Golden Chain is a phenomenal partner that is committed to finding sustainable business solutions and keeping their customers’ needs top of mind.”

Golden Chain’s global sales manager Tony Smith added: “It is imperative Golden Chain be 100 percent digital, instead of manually issuing and mailing gift cards and vouchers. We selected Sabre Hospitality’s gift card solutions because it offers a sustainable approach to redemption and record-keeping, creating a modern and eco-friendly gifting experience.”

Making a difference

Sabre Hospitality's Gift Cards & Vouchers programme offers hotels a comprehensive, fully managed solution to generate additional revenue and enhance guest engagement.

The solution enables the sale of digital and physical gift cards and vouchers for on-property experiences through branded storefronts integrated directly into a hotel's website.

Additionally, it allows for the management of multiple property stores, products, and logistics from a single, centralized system, streamlining operations and improving staff efficiency.

According to Trampert: “Digital gift cards and vouchers are a perfect solution for gift-givers seeking a personalized option that still offers the recipient complete flexibility. Golden Chain joins hotels worldwide, leveraging Sabre Hospitality’s Gift Cards & Vouchers to help improve customer satisfaction with amazing property experiences with just a click of a button.”

Sabre Hospitality’s Gift Card & Voucher customers receive advanced reporting and analytics with dedicated dashboards featuring real-time tracking and automated reporting on sales, order values, best-selling items, and redemption metrics, providing valuable insights for strategic decision-making. ​

Also, the solution supports various payment methods with direct payouts in local currencies and offers recipients easy storage and redemption through Apple Wallet.

Smith further pointed out: “Sabre Hospitality also offers flexible pricing that involves no setup fees, allowing hotels to pay only when they profit, and effectively helping us to manage costs while maximizing revenue potential.”