Samantha Briggs appointed Thailand/Laos general manager for Intrepid Travel

B-Corp certified travel company Intrepid Travel announced the appointment of Samantha Briggs as its new country general manager for Thailand and Laos.

This strategic appointment strengthens Intrepid Travel’s senior leadership team across Southeast Asia.

Intrepid’s regional general manager for Southeast Asia Mike Stewart said of the new appointee: “Sam brings the perfect blend of global expertise and regional understanding. Her growth mindset and values-driven leadership will be instrumental in our continued success across Thailand and Laos.”

Briggs herself remarked: “I’ve long admired Intrepid’s purpose-led approach to tourism. It’s a real privilege to return to Southeast Asia in this role and support a team that’s so passionate about creating positive change through travel.”

This appointment forms part of Intrepid’s refreshed leadership structure across Asia, as the company works toward its 2030 goal to welcome more than 600,000 travellers annually.

Asia remains central to that vision, with a focus on expanding operations and deepening Intrepid’s impact across the region.

Meet Samantha Briggs

Briggs brings over a decade of global experience in high-growth sales and team leadership, having previously served as Intrepid’s head of sales for the UK & Europe.

With a long-standing personal connection to Southeast Asia, where she lived growing up, she returns to the region with a mission to build on Intrepid’s strong foundations in sustainable and community-led travel.

Her new assignment is seen as a growth centre for the company as Intrepid DMC Thailand currently operates trips for multiple global tour operators, with a local team based in Bangkok that handles about 10,000 passengers annually.

Also, Intrepid DMC Thailand was recognised as one of Asia’s Best Places to Work by Great Place to Work last year, highlighting the company’s ongoing investment in its people and positive workplace culture.

Intrepid currently operates 28 destination management companies (DMCs) globally, delivering the majority of its own trips and designing tailored itineraries for other leading travel brands.