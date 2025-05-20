Sarovar Hotels Launches ‘Book Now, Payment Jab Aap Aao’ Campaign

The ‘Book Now, Payment Jab Aap Aao’ campaign offers greater flexibility and encourages advance bookings, particularly in the leisure segment.

Sarovar Hotels has announced the launch of a nationwide consumer-focused campaign, “Book Now, Payment Jab Aap Aao.” Designed to address emerging travel behaviour patterns, this initiative is conceptualised to stimulate the consumer confidence and reduce booking hesitancy by eliminating upfront payment obligations.

Greater flexibility to book

Over the past few weeks, shifting consumer sentiment especially around financial commitment has shown that while intent to travel remains strong, many potential guests are reluctant to block funds through pre-paid bookings. The ‘Book Now, Payment Jab Aap Aao’ campaign directly addresses this concern by offering greater flexibility and encouraging advance bookings, particularly in the leisure segment.

Launching ahead of the summer travel season, the campaign is strategically timed to capture increased vacation planning activity. It is valid across Sarovar Hotels portfolio and applies to all direct bookings made through the official website.

“Today’s traveller values flexibility and reassurance. With this campaign, we are removing a key barrier to booking by allowing guests to confirm their stays without upfront payments. It’s a timely initiative that reflects our understanding of current guest expectations and reinforces our commitment to hassle-free, guest-friendly hospitality,” said Ajay K. Bakaya, Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Director, Louvre Hotels India

This initiative is part of Sarovar Hotels continued effort to adapt to evolving guest expectations and support travel recovery through flexible, guest-first policies.