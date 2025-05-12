Travel Daily Media

Saudia scores wins at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo 2025

The Saudi flag-carrier brought home several notable accolades

Airlines and Aviation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian flag-carrier Saudia received multiple accolades in the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards and the Onboard Hospitality Awards.

Saudi Arabian flag-carrier Saudia received multiple accolades in the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards and the Onboard Hospitality Awards.

Both ceremonies were part of the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo 2025 recently held in Hamburg, Germany. 

These achievements underscore the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading guest experiences and setting new benchmarks in onboard hospitality.

Saudia chief guest experience officer Rossen Dimitrov said: “These awards are more than just trophies; they represent our relentless pursuit of excellence across all aspects of our guest experience at Saudia. From our pioneering collaboration with ELIE SAAB to the culturally rich Saudi Coffee Cup initiative and beyond, each advancement is redefining inflight luxury by combining timeless design with forward-thinking innovation that captivates and delights our guests at every moment.”

Award-winning initiatives

Saudia’s new ELIE SAAB premium amenity kit collection has earned Gold Awards from the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards for Business Class: The Middle East, First Class: Unisex Kit Middle East, and Business Class: Amenity Kit Program for the Rest of the World. 

This groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned lifestyle brand ELIE SAAB marks their debut in aviation luxury, bringing celebrated elegance exclusively to Saudia’s First and Business Class guests. 

The kits captivated judges and guests alike with their sophisticated design and luxurious contents.

Moreover, Saudia’s exquisite Saudi Coffee Cup initiative was recognized with a Gold Award for First Class Glassware. 

Launched in partnership with the Culinary Arts Commission under the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, this initiative features handcrafted cups representing Saudi Arabia’s diverse regions. 

It reflects Saudia’s dedication to infusing cultural elements into its service offerings while maintaining world-class standards.

Further reinforcing its status as a leader in guest comfort and innovation, Saudia was also awarded the prestigious TravelPlus Passenger Amenities Five Star Rating 2025, an honor shared by only five airlines globally this year.

The Onboard Hospitality Awards also acknowledged Saudia’s innovative approach by awarding a Highly Commended recognition in the Best Service Equipment: Crew category for the airline’s new cabin crew uniforms. 

This award reflects style as well as functionality designed to enhance service delivery onboard.

