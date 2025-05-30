Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Silvia Hadolt has been appointed as the Senior Director Sales Northern Europe for Lufthansa Group Airlines

Based in London, Silvia Hadolt will head the commercial and sales activities of the Lufthansa Group Airlines in 11 countries in the North and North-West of Europe

Appointments
Global

Silvia Hadolt has been appointed as the new Senior Director of Sales in Northern Europe Lufthansa Group Airlines. Effective 1 June 2025, Hadolt will steer and further develop the commercial and sales activities for all Lufthansa Group Airlines within her extensive sales region, comprised of 11 countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Finland, the Baltics and Iceland. She succeeds Mr. Sven Thaler, who has taken on a new role at Eurowings and will report to Ms. Julia Hillenbrand, Vice President Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Lufthansa Group Airlines.

Currently employed by SWISS, Hadolt (41) has served as Senior Director Ground Experience Core Services & Standards for the whole Lufthansa Group since 2022. In this position, Hadolt ensured efficient, safe, and customer-focused ground operations by aligning and developing support, recovering processes and fostering reliable, innovative, and efficient services. Prior to this, she led the Ground Operations Competence Center and Ground Operations Training Standards & Steering for Lufthansa Group. Hadolt began her career within the Lufthansa Group in 2018, managing the Ground Service Competence Center at SWISS. With a career rooted in the aviation sector, she worked at Swissport from 2005-2017, and most recently serving as Team Manager for Lufthansa Group and Edelweiss. She began her professional journey with a commercial apprenticeship at a Swiss travel agency and later pursued higher education in Business Administration at the HWZ University of Applied Sciences in Zurich, culminating in an Executive MBA. Hadolt grew up in Switzerland and holds both Swiss and Brazilian nationality.

Hadolt will lead established sales teams across the region, including:

  • UK, Ireland and Iceland:  Patrick Borg Hedley (London)
  • The Netherlands: General Manager to be announced (Amsterdam)
  • Denmark & Norway: Flemming Nordestgaard (Copenhagen)
  • Sweden:  Håkan Bäverstrand (Stockholm)
  • Baltics; Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania & Finland: independent local sales team in Tallinn, Helsinki, Riga and Vilnius.

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Silvia Hadolt has been appointed as the Senior Director Sales Northern Europe for Lufthansa Group Airlines

Based in London, Silvia Hadolt will head the commercial and sales activities of the Lufthansa Group Airlines in 11 countries in the North and North-West of Europe

Silvia Hadolt has been appointed as the new Senior Director of Sales in Northern Europe Lufthansa Group Airlines. Effective 1 June 2025, Hadolt will steer and further develop the commercial and sales activities for all Lufthansa Group Airlines within her extensive sales region, comprised of 11 countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Finland, the Baltics and Iceland. She succeeds Mr. Sven Thaler, who has taken on a new role at Eurowings and will report to Ms. Julia Hillenbrand, Vice President Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Lufthansa Group Airlines.

Currently employed by SWISS, Hadolt (41) has served as Senior Director Ground Experience Core Services & Standards for the whole Lufthansa Group since 2022. In this position, Hadolt ensured efficient, safe, and customer-focused ground operations by aligning and developing support, recovering processes and fostering reliable, innovative, and efficient services. Prior to this, she led the Ground Operations Competence Center and Ground Operations Training Standards & Steering for Lufthansa Group. Hadolt began her career within the Lufthansa Group in 2018, managing the Ground Service Competence Center at SWISS. With a career rooted in the aviation sector, she worked at Swissport from 2005-2017, and most recently serving as Team Manager for Lufthansa Group and Edelweiss. She began her professional journey with a commercial apprenticeship at a Swiss travel agency and later pursued higher education in Business Administration at the HWZ University of Applied Sciences in Zurich, culminating in an Executive MBA. Hadolt grew up in Switzerland and holds both Swiss and Brazilian nationality.

Hadolt will lead established sales teams across the region, including:

  • UK, Ireland and Iceland:  Patrick Borg Hedley (London)
  • The Netherlands: General Manager to be announced (Amsterdam)
  • Denmark & Norway: Flemming Nordestgaard (Copenhagen)
  • Sweden:  Håkan Bäverstrand (Stockholm)
  • Baltics; Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania & Finland: independent local sales team in Tallinn, Helsinki, Riga and Vilnius.

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand