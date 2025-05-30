Silvia Hadolt has been appointed as the Senior Director Sales Northern Europe for Lufthansa Group Airlines

Silvia Hadolt has been appointed as the new Senior Director of Sales in Northern Europe Lufthansa Group Airlines. Effective 1 June 2025, Hadolt will steer and further develop the commercial and sales activities for all Lufthansa Group Airlines within her extensive sales region, comprised of 11 countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Finland, the Baltics and Iceland. She succeeds Mr. Sven Thaler, who has taken on a new role at Eurowings and will report to Ms. Julia Hillenbrand, Vice President Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Lufthansa Group Airlines.

Currently employed by SWISS, Hadolt (41) has served as Senior Director Ground Experience Core Services & Standards for the whole Lufthansa Group since 2022. In this position, Hadolt ensured efficient, safe, and customer-focused ground operations by aligning and developing support, recovering processes and fostering reliable, innovative, and efficient services. Prior to this, she led the Ground Operations Competence Center and Ground Operations Training Standards & Steering for Lufthansa Group. Hadolt began her career within the Lufthansa Group in 2018, managing the Ground Service Competence Center at SWISS. With a career rooted in the aviation sector, she worked at Swissport from 2005-2017, and most recently serving as Team Manager for Lufthansa Group and Edelweiss. She began her professional journey with a commercial apprenticeship at a Swiss travel agency and later pursued higher education in Business Administration at the HWZ University of Applied Sciences in Zurich, culminating in an Executive MBA. Hadolt grew up in Switzerland and holds both Swiss and Brazilian nationality.

Hadolt will lead established sales teams across the region, including: