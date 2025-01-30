Singapore Airlines (SIA) has renewed its title sponsorship of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for another four years, continuing its long-standing partnership with one of the most anticipated events in the F1 calendar.

Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “The Singapore Grand Prix is an important event in Singapore’s sporting and tourism calendar. It has become iconic not just for showcasing our beautiful skyline, but also for highlighting Singapore’s position as a key global hub. This extension underscores Singapore Airlines’ long-standing commitment to supporting the development of sports and tourism in Singapore.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1, said: “We are delighted that Singapore Airlines will continue as the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX. Singapore has become one of the most revered Grands Prix on the calendar, and it is through the hard work and dedication of partners such as Singapore Airlines that we can continue to deliver such a strong event. We look forward to continuing to work with them to further elevate this event for years to come.”

The Airline has been the title sponsor of the event for 11 years, beginning with the 2014 edition of this iconic race. This latest extension will cover the event, which will continue to be called the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX, from this year’s race, which is scheduled for 3 to 5 October 2025 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, through to the 2028 edition.

Renowned as one of F1’s premier events, the Singapore Grand Prix features drivers racing through the city streets against the spectacular backdrop of its night-time skyline. The event has bolstered Singapore’s reputation as a business and tourism hub, with numerous international events and meetings organised to coincide with the race, complementing SIA’s global network.