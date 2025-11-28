Singapore Flyer Rings in the Season of Joy with Festive Experiences and Holiday Deals

As 2025 comes to a close, Singapore Flyer brings back its signature festive experiences, including the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Countdown Champagne Special and Festive 165 Sky Dining by Singapore Flyer, inviting all to toast a grand finale to Singapore’s Diamond Jubilee atop the iconic giant observation wheel.

New Year’s Eve Countdown Champagne Special

Welcome the new year from 165 metres above the city with Singapore Flyer’s popular countdown experience, a unique celebration featuring champagne, front-row seats to fireworks, and festive touches such as a party kit and limited-edition Singapore Flyer souvenir. Taking place at 11.30pm on 31 December 2025, this exclusive countdown party is limited to just 160 guests across eight capsules, with the option of reserving an entire private capsule for an intimate celebration.

The experience is open to guests aged seven and above and is priced at $250 nett per guest in a shared capsule, or $5,000 nett for a private capsule accommodating up to 26 persons, inclusive of eight bottles of premium champagne.

Festive 165 Sky Dining by Singapore Flyer

Take the year-end celebration to the skies with another crowd favourite, Festive 165 Sky Dining by Singapore Flyer, which is available on 24, 25, and 31 December 2025, as well as 1 January 2026. On these festive dates, each guest will be treated to a complimentary glass of champagne or mocktail, complementing the premier four-course menu available daily until 1 January 2026.

The luxurious 90-minute dining experience aboard Asia’s largest observation wheel begins with an amuse-bouche and artisanal bread paired with fresh truffle butter. The first rotation features a sweet and tangy harmony of heirloom tomato, homemade ricotta, olives, and passion fruit pearls, followed by seared ahi tuna with avocado and corn chile de árbol salsa. As the evening deepens, guests savour their choice of main course – Australian Wagyu Beef Sirloin Steak, Duck Leg Confit, or Miso-Glazed Chilean Seabass. The experience reaches a decadent finale with the Hazelnut Chocolate Praline, accompanied by Nespresso coffee or Gryphon tea and Janice Wong petit fours.

With priority boarding and welcome refreshments at the VIP Lounge, this exquisite dining experience – priced at $600 nett for two guests on the selected festive dates of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day – offers an elegant and special way to close the year.

Year-End Family Bundle for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can embark on the reimagined Singapore Flyer journey at a special rate from now to 4 January 2026. The Year-End Family Bundle features a complimentary child or senior ticket with every two paying adults, available at just $80 instead of the regular price of $105. Families begin their journey through the corridors of Time Capsule, where Singapore’s story comes alive through cutting-edge multimedia, interactive exhibits, and cinematic storytelling. Launched in August 2025, the permanent immersive pre-flight experience takes guests back to the 1200s, tracing Singapore’s transformation as it unfolds aboard the Singapore Flyer.

Festive Fringe Activities

On 24 and 25 December 2025, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the festive spirit with complimentary carolling performances and balloon art. More details will be shared on Singapore Flyer’s Instagram and Facebook pages.