SJM Resorts presents its Tourism+ offerings at the Experience Macao Mega Sale

Providing full support for tourism trade initiatives, SJM Resorts, SA participated in the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s Experience Macao Mega Sale roadshow in Indonesia and Malaysia earlier this month.

Through these events, SJM effectively presented its diverse Tourism+ offerings and premium hospitality experiences to local residents.

The hospitality management firm also hosted two luncheons with industry professionals, strengthening connections and laying the foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation with both markets.

The Indonesia event was held at Jakarta’s Gandaria City Mall, followed by the Malaysian edition which kicked off at IOI City Mall.

Strong support

In order to support the Macao SAR Government’s Tourism+ initiatives for sustainable cross-sector development, SJM launched a variety of Grand Lisboa Palace hotel packages, offering luxurious stays, exquisite dining, family-friendly edu-tainment experiences, exclusive golf course access, as well as world-class art exhibitions in Macau.

SJM also supported MGTO’s lucky draw campaign and interactive games with hotel stays and dining vouchers, aiming to attract Indonesian and Malaysian travellers to visit Macau. Many local residents and visitors enthusiastically joined the activities at SJM’s booth and took memorable photos with company mascot Sam the Rooster.

During visits to both cities, SJM hosted luncheons with industry professionals at The Westin Jakarta in Indonesia and Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, uniting over 80 representatives from airlines, local travel agencies and MICE planners for in-depth exchanges.

To explore future collaboration opportunities, SJM showcased its latest developments and products, highlighting Macau’s vibrant tourism resources and diverse cultural experiences.

The luncheons provided valuable insights into Southeast Asian travellers’ preferences and demands, helping SJM to develop targeted travel offerings for the regions.

Engaging quiz sessions with prizes further encouraged guests to discover SJM’s diverse tourism products and deepened their interest in Macau.