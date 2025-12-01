Skål International India installs its 20th club

Making history for the first time, an Indian Chief Minister inaugurated a Skål Club of India at the paradise on earth. Skål International India celebrated this historic milestone with the grand installation of Skål International Kashmir, its 20th club in the country, at Taj Dal View, Srinagar. Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, presided as the chief guest of the inauguration that brought together distinguished Skålleagues, tourism leaders, hospitality stakeholders, and dignitaries — reaffirming the pivotal role of tourism in the Kashmir Valley, cherished worldwide as the paradise on earth.

The ceremony followed official Skål protocols including the oath and pinning of office-bearers and founder members, certificate presentations, recognition of tourism contributors, and messages of solidarity from Skål leaders. The upcoming new club builds upon Skål International India’s fast-expanding footprint — following the installation of Skål International Jammu & Kashmir earlier this year as India’s 19th club.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister, Jammu & Kashmir expressed confidence in the strengthened tourism movement, saying: “Kashmir welcomes Skål International with open arms — together, we will invite the world to rediscover our peace, beauty, and hospitality. Any B2B networking is good for the Kashmir economy. Tourism is our key business and Skål International India is doing excellent work — we are happy to see Kashmir in the spotlight for Skål International India.”

Mohan NSN, Vice President, Skål International 2026 & President-Elect 2027, highlighted the valley’s global potential: “Kashmir is a destination that touches hearts — Skål International stands committed to empowering its tourism community with global opportunities. India is now one of the most dynamic forces in the Skål World community — our progress is truly outstanding.”

Sanjeev Mehra, President, Skål International India, emphasized the organization’s national growth: “Our 20th club in India reflects our belief in Kashmir’s power to inspire global travel and drive sustainable tourism growth. Our goal is to establish at least one club in every State and Union Territory — and even multiple clubs where the industry size demands it.”

Showket Ahmad Pakhtoon, Vice President 1, Skål International Kashmir, pledged collaborative efforts: “Our mission is to unite every tourism professional here to showcase Kashmir’s timeless heritage and unmatched experiences to the world.”

Office Bearers — Skål International Kashmir

President — Sk Zahoor Ahmad Qari

Vice President 1 — Sk Showket Ahmad Pakhtoon

Vice President 2 — Sk Shamim A Shah

Secretary — Sk Ather Yameen Narwari

Treasurer — Sk Mir Anwar

Membership Development Officer — Sk Tanveer Ahmad Khan

Director — PR, Communications & CSR — Sk Irshad Hazari

Auditor — Sk Rahil Patloo

Skål International India reaffirmed its commitment to:

✔ Advancing sustainable and responsible tourism development

✔ Strengthening alliances with valley-wide tourism stakeholders

✔ Enhancing global visibility and professional exchange

✔ Driving socio-economic progress through tourism excellence

The installation evening reflected the vibrance of Kashmiri culture — with musical performances, felicitations, and heartfelt camaraderie — symbolizing unity, pride, and a shared vision for the future of Kashmir’s tourism.

With this landmark inauguration, Skål India continues to champion “Doing Business Among Friends” while expanding tourism leadership across the nation.