Small Luxury Hotels of the World on track for record signings in 2025 with 38 new properties added in Q3

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH), renowned for its independently minded portfolio of boutique properties, continues its impressive 2025 growth with 38 hotels added in Q3. Totalling 87 new additions year to date, SLH now offers more than 650 luxury hotels in 90+ countries worldwide.

From the wilds of LILLØY LINDENBERG, a remote private island escape in Norway, to the heights of Hotel Saltus in the Italian Dolomites, and teeing off at some of the finest golf courses visiting Dunluce Lodge in Ireland and Seaton House in St Andrews, Scotland, SLH’s expanding portfolio continues to inspire travellers with its diversity of distinguished small hotel stays.

New destinations and openings

Scheduled to open in August 2026, and marking SLH’s first property in Dominica, Sanctuary Rainforest Resort and Spa – Dominica is a luxury retreat with 72 rooms inspired by the beauty and nature of the Caribbean Island, set in lush tropical rainforest with nearby waterfalls, rivers and spectacular scenic lookouts. Recently opened in August 2025, Palacio de Tavira is the latest boutique hotel opening in the Algarve. A former 19th-century aristocratic residence, the 36-room property is a blend of Portuguese elegance and Moorish influences in the heart of Tavira’s old town.

Expanding the SLH portfolio in Asia, Jiva Hoa Lu Retreat is the brand’s first property in northern Vietnam. Hidden in a forested valley in Trang An’s UNESCO World Heritage site, rice paddies, rivers and towering limestone karsts set the scene for the secluded paradise in Ninh Binh. The hotel joins the SLH portfolio as part of the actively sustainable Considerate Collection, with northern Vietnamese cultural traditions, community and the environment considered at every turn.

Storied city centre stays

Siri Sala Private Thai Villa is a first of its kind, private waterfront canal villa in Bangkok, comprised of three traditional Thai wooden stilt houses. Guests can enjoy modern Thai living indulging in the private luxury home, saltwater pool and expansive grounds, whilst being in the bustling cultural centre of Bangkok. Returning to the SLH portfolio, Hotel De Orangerie offers timeless elegance in Bruges. Once a 15th-century Carthusian monastery, today the hotel offers canal views and quiet grandeur in the city centre.

The Burman Hotel, Tallinn’s oldest, is a cultural landmark operating as a hotel in the Old Town since 1850. Reimagined and reopened in spring 2025, the hotel offers a spa and 17 beautifully designed rooms that merge past and present for a sophisticated stay. Additional smaller historic town hotels include The Feathers Hotel in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Santa Boka in Perast, Montenegro which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site region of Kotor, and Palazzo Artemide, a 19th century palace with baroque charm in Ortiga, Sicily, each offering cobbled street escapes at a calmer pace.

Other city centre hotel additions: Hotel Les Armures in Geneva, Switzerland, Hotel Komana, Istanbul, Turkey, Hotel Belleclaire, NYC, United States and The Grayson Miami, Miami, United States.

High-altitude hideaways

From hilltop hotels to majestic mountain refuges, these properties will take SLH guests to new heights. Reviving mountain air awaits at Hotel Saltus, a holistic health retreat in the Dolomites with strikingly modern, yet conscious and calming design. Every element of the hotel is connected to the South Tyrolean landscape, from the Forest Spa and personalised wellness programmes to infinity Sky Pool and private terraces with dramatic alpine views. Encompassed by Alpine peaks, Hotel Villa Honegg is a restored 1905 masterpiece with just 25 rooms, standing tall with sweeping views over Lake Lucerne, Switzerland. From the panoramic pool vista and spa, to local forest trails and adventure pursuits, guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of the region from every vantage point.

Via Regia Cappadocia in Turkey offers cliffside luxury, storied stone walls and unbeatable views over Cappadocia, with natural stone rooms and private terraces looking over the famed ‘Fairy Chimneys’. In Sri Lanka, Taru Villas Levita is perched in the misty hilltops of the Central Highlands near Kandy, offering guests a serene atmosphere, tasteful design and spectacular sunset dining views. Opened in 2024, Zi Yun Xuan Qing Resort & Spa is a retreat where tranquil design meets nature in the mountains of southeast China. A year-round haven, the hotel provides guests with cultural immersions and access to hiking trails, tea terraces and timeless temples.

Wine experiences around the world

SLH now offers even more discoveries in some of the world’s most distinguished wine regions. In South Africa’s famed Franschhoek, Leeu House is a serene oasis set in secluded courtyard gardens. The picture-perfect house offers a range of individually styled rooms, also ideal for exclusive use, just steps away from the vibrant village. Also part of the Leeu Collection, Le Quartier Français joins the SLH portfolio, a romantic hotel in the heart of Franschhoek village where culinary stories take centre stage at fine dining establishment, Épice.

Le Marne Relais is a destination for art, gastronomy and sport set in the vineyards of Piedmont, northern Italy. The restored country house design takes inspiration from regional artists and poets, the pool opens onto the surrounding verdant landscape, and the winery and seasonal restaurant serve up a gastronomic adventure. In China, Longting Vineyard Hotel is an elegant Provençal-style sanctuary on the ‘Fairyland Coast’ of Penglai, a heritage boutique winery with a wine cellar carved into the mountainside for top-shelf tastings.

Other wine escape additions include: Castilla Termal Monasterio de Valbuena in Valladolid, Spain, the birthplace of Ribera del Duero wines thanks to the monks who once occupied the now beautifully preserved 12th-century Cistercian monastery and Il Boscareto Resort & Spa, set among the beautiful rolling hills and enchanting villages of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Langhe, Piedmont, Italy.

Luxury golf resorts

For guests who fancy a game at one of the finest golf courses in the world, look no further than two of the latest SLH additions. Dunluce Lodge, on Ireland’s Causeway Coast, is less than a mile away from the prestigious Royal Portrush links course, previous host of The Open, renowned for its challenging play and breathtaking sea views. Onsite, guests can practice on the meticulous 9-hole putting green and with 35 stunning suites, relax in style after a day on the course. In Scotland, Seaton House is situated near the world-famous Old Course, where the first ever game of golf was played 600 years ago, just one of many courses to try in St Andrews. Offering five-star Scottish hospitality with spectacular views across West Sands Beach, Seaton House is also perfectly located to explore the historic university town.

Escapes immersed in nature

For peace, solitude and stunning scenery, Lilløy Lindenberg is perched on its own private island in Herdla, Norway with beautiful, rugged sea views. Opened in early 2025 the hotel is a picturesque four-bedroom house, with guests able to book a single room or the entire island. Deeply embedded in its natural surroundings, the wilderness and Nordic coastal way of life are waiting to be explored. On the edge of the Cairngorms National Park, Pine Trees Hotel is an escape for ‘Coorie’ living in the Scottish way. Offering understated luxury in the heart of Perthshire, guests are invited to explore the natural landscape to reconnect with nature. In Bavaria, Germany, Parkhotel Egerner Hoefe is the destination for lakeside luxury with 2-michelin star restaurant, Dichter.

For countryside getaways, A Mandria di Murtoli is an idyllic haven in Corsica, France. Surrounded by olive and citrus trees, the collection of charming stone houses and scenic views offer an exclusive Mediterranean hideaway. In California, Inn at Rancho Santa Fe offers vintage luxury in the rolling hills of San Diego, perfect for an elegant, sun-drenched stay for an escape to a bygone era.

From rugged retreats to tropical resorts, REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort in Nusa Dua’s peaceful hills is a sanctuary for self-discovery in Bali. A transformative wellness retreat that combines time-honoured traditions with cutting-edge therapies to restore balance and longevity, every experience is tailored. South of Osaka in Japan, Five Spring Resort The Shirahama is located in the geothermal hotspot of Wakayama, the perfect setting to enjoy ocean views and the hot spring swimming pool.